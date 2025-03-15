Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | March 15, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will look to get back in the win column when they host the reigning Stanley Cup champions on Saturday. After a 5-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, which came on the heels of a 4-2 win over the Canucks earlier in the week, the Habs will be looking to pick up a big win to swing momentum back their way.

In the case of the Florida Panthers, the team is heading into tonight's game after a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs this week, which pushed the team to 8-2-0 over their last ten, and 4-1 over their last five.

With the team sitting comfortably atop the Atlantic Division's standings, their postseason spot seems to be all but locked up. On the flip side, the Habs will be looking to stack wins in hopes of clinching a playoff berth via the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Brendan Gallagher Patrik Laine - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Michael Pezzetta

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Jakub Dobes Sam Montembeault

Powerplay

Juraj Slafovsky, Nick Suzuki, Patrik Laine, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Joshua Roy, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Nick Suzuki, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the odds for tonight's Canadiens vs Panthers game, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Panthers and the Canadiens, the reigning Stanley Cup Champs are sitting as slight betting favorites.

On DraftKings, Florida is a -198 favorite while Montreal is a +164 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Florida is a -194 favorite while Montreal is a +160 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $198 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the Habs could win $164 in addition to the initial bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canadiens will host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday in a pivotal divisional showdown. The team will then hit the road for a game against the Islanders on Thursday, before heading back home to host the Avalanche to wrap up the week.

