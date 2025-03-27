Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Philadelphia Flyers | Mar. 27 2025

The Montreal Canadiens (33-28-9) will look to snap a three-game skid when they collide with the Philadelphia Flyers (28-36-9) on the road on Wednesday. While the team had dropped back-to-back close games to the Islanders and the Avalanche, In their most recent outing on Tuesday, Montreal was on the wrong end of a lopsided 6-1 loss at the hands of the St. Louis Blues.

On the flip side, Philly is heading into the game in the midst of a six-game skid that most recently saw the team drop a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While the Habs are sitting outside of the top three in the Atlantic Division, the team has been entrenched in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race for weeks now.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Joshua Roy, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Jayden Struble, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the previous meeting between the Flyers and the Canadiens as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Wednesday's game between the Flyers and the Canadiens will be the second of three regular-season meetings between these two teams.

In October, during the early stretch of the season, the two teams faced off in Philly, with the Canadiens picking up a 4-3 win that pushed their regular season record to 4-4-1.

While we're now in the final stretch of the regular season before the postseason, the two teams will face off once more on Apr. 5, wrapping up their regular season series.

Before that, however, the Habs will head to Carolina for a game with the Hurricanes on Friday. The team will then wrap up their road trip with a game against the Panthers on Sunday, with a rematch against the reigning Stanley Cup champions then scheduled for Tuesday.

After hosting the Boston Bruins on Apr. 3, the Canadiens will wrap up their regular season trilogy with the Flyers on Apr. 5.

