Canucks lineup today: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | March 5, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will look to snap a two-game skid when they collide with the Anaheim Ducks tonight. After snapping a two-game skid with a win over the LA Kings on Wednesday, the team has since dropped back-to-back losses to the Ducks and the Kraken. Because of that, Vancouver will look to get its revenge when the two sides take the ice in Vancouver.

While the Canucks are heading into tonight's game in the middle of a losing streak, the Ducks are coming off a 6-2 win over the Oilers earlier in the week.

Vancouver is in fifth place in the Pacific Division, just two points behind the Calgary Flames. While the team is fifth in the divisional standings, it's only two points behind the Flames in the Western Conference's wild card race.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: * Indicates player is questionable to play.

Forwards

Dakota Joshua - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki Jake DeBrusk- Pius Suter - Brock Boeser Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Kiefer Sherwood

Defense

Quinn Hughes* - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Derek Forbort - Carson Soucy

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser Nils Hoglander, Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at the odds for tonight's Canucks vs Ducks rematch, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canucks and the Ducks, Vancouver is sitting as a pretty comfortable betting favorite even though Anaheim picked up the dub the last time these two teams met.

On FanDuel, Vancouver is a -210 favorite while Anaheim is a +172 underdog. On DraftKings, Vancouver is a -225 favorite and Anaheim a +185 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it'd take a $210 bet on Vancouver as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet, on FanDuel. But, a $100 bet on Anaheim could win $172 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will host the Minnesota Wild on Friday before then hosting the Dallas Stars on Sunday. From there, the team will host the Habs on Tuesday before hitting the road for a game with the Flames on Mar. 12.

