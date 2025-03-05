  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Canucks lineup today: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | March 5, 2025

Canucks lineup today: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | March 5, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 05, 2025 17:08 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Vancouver Canucks projected lines for tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks (Image credit: Imagn)

The Vancouver Canucks will look to snap a two-game skid when they collide with the Anaheim Ducks tonight. After snapping a two-game skid with a win over the LA Kings on Wednesday, the team has since dropped back-to-back losses to the Ducks and the Kraken. Because of that, Vancouver will look to get its revenge when the two sides take the ice in Vancouver.

Ad

While the Canucks are heading into tonight's game in the middle of a losing streak, the Ducks are coming off a 6-2 win over the Oilers earlier in the week.

Vancouver is in fifth place in the Pacific Division, just two points behind the Calgary Flames. While the team is fifth in the divisional standings, it's only two points behind the Flames in the Western Conference's wild card race.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note: * Indicates player is questionable to play.

Forwards

  1. Dakota Joshua - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland
  2. Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki
  3. Jake DeBrusk- Pius Suter - Brock Boeser
  4. Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Kiefer Sherwood

Defense

  1. Quinn Hughes* - Filip Hronek
  2. Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
  3. Derek Forbort - Carson Soucy

Goalies

  • Kevin Lankinen
  • Arturs Silovs

Powerplay

  1. Jake DeBrusk, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser
  2. Nils Hoglander, Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers
  2. Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at the odds for tonight's Canucks vs Ducks rematch, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canucks and the Ducks, Vancouver is sitting as a pretty comfortable betting favorite even though Anaheim picked up the dub the last time these two teams met.

Ad

On FanDuel, Vancouver is a -210 favorite while Anaheim is a +172 underdog. On DraftKings, Vancouver is a -225 favorite and Anaheim a +185 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it'd take a $210 bet on Vancouver as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet, on FanDuel. But, a $100 bet on Anaheim could win $172 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will host the Minnesota Wild on Friday before then hosting the Dallas Stars on Sunday. From there, the team will host the Habs on Tuesday before hitting the road for a game with the Flames on Mar. 12.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी