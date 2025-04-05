Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Anaheim Ducks | April 5, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 05, 2025 08:00 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Vancouver Canucks projected lines for tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks (Image credit: Imagn)

Today, the Vancouver Canucks will look to snap a three-game skid when they collide with the Anaheim Ducks at home. In their most recent outing, Vancouver was on the wrong end of a 5-0 shutout at the hands of the Seattle Kraken, which came on the heels of losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets.

While Vancouver is heading into tonight's game looking to build some momentum, Anaheim is fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames this week, which returned them to the loss column after a win over the San Jose Sharks.

Although the Canucks won their division last season, the team is sitting several games outside of wild-card contention in the West, with all signs pointing to the team missing the playoffs unless they're able to string together wins between now and the end of the season.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser
  2. Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
  3. Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood
  4. Linus Karlsson - Nils Aman - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Defense

  1. Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
  2. Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
  3. Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

Goalies

  1. Thatcher Demko
  2. Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

  1. Jake DeBrusk, Pis Suter, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes
  2. Conor Garland, Linus Karlsson, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek
Penalty Kill

  1. Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers
  2. Pius Suter, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at the three previous meetings between the Canucks and the Ducks, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Tonight's game between the Canucks and the Ducks will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these two divisional rivals. In early November, the two sides faced off in Anaheim, with Vancouver securing a 5-1 win.

Then, in late February, the two teams ran things back in Anaheim, with the Ducks able to even up the regular season series with a 5-2 victory. Just two games later, the two sides then faced off for the third time, with Vancouver able to edge out a 3-2 win at home.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday before hitting the road for a showdown with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Form there, the team will head to Colorado for a showdown with the Avalanche on Thursday, before returning home to wrap up the season with a three-game slate.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
