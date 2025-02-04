Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Colorado Avalanche | Feb. 4 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. For Vancouver, the story of the season has been streaky play. The team had a three-game winning streak, which included a win over the Washington Capitals in late January; however, they have lost to the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings since.
Meanwhile, the Avalanche are heading to the matchup on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Sunday.
Vancouver is fifth in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Calgary Flames and seven points ahead of the Anaheim Ducks. While their hopes of going back-to-back as divisional champs have faded, the team is hot on the heels of Calgary in the Western Conference's wild-card race.
Vancouver Canucks projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
- Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland
- Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
- Nils Hoglander, Teddy Blueger, Linus Karlsson
Defense
- Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek
- Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
- Elias Nils Pettersson - Noah Juulsen
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko
- Kevin Lankinen
Powerplay
- Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson
- Linus Karlsson, Pius Suter, Nils Hoglander, Elias nils Pettersson, FIlip Chytil
Penalty Kill:
- Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers
- Elias Pettersson, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek
Odds for Canucks-Avalanche matchup and upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule
Heading into Tuesday's game, bettors are backing the Avalanche to beat the Canucks.
On FanDuel, Colorado is a -152 favorite while Vancouver is a +126 underdog. On DraftKings, the Avalanche are -155 favorites the Canucks are +130 underdogs.
It would take a $152 bet on Colorado to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on the Canucks would win $126.
Following Tuesday's game, the Canucks will hit the road for a showdown with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, before heading back home to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday — their final game before the Four Nations Face-Off break.
The team will return to action on Feb. 22 when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights as they look to make a postseason push.
