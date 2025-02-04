Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Colorado Avalanche | Feb. 4 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. For Vancouver, the story of the season has been streaky play. The team had a three-game winning streak, which included a win over the Washington Capitals in late January; however, they have lost to the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings since.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche are heading to the matchup on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Sunday.

Vancouver is fifth in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Calgary Flames and seven points ahead of the Anaheim Ducks. While their hopes of going back-to-back as divisional champs have faded, the team is hot on the heels of Calgary in the Western Conference's wild-card race.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood Nils Hoglander, Teddy Blueger, Linus Karlsson

Defense

Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Elias Nils Pettersson - Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson Linus Karlsson, Pius Suter, Nils Hoglander, Elias nils Pettersson, FIlip Chytil

Penalty Kill:

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Elias Pettersson, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Odds for Canucks-Avalanche matchup and upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into Tuesday's game, bettors are backing the Avalanche to beat the Canucks.

On FanDuel, Colorado is a -152 favorite while Vancouver is a +126 underdog. On DraftKings, the Avalanche are -155 favorites the Canucks are +130 underdogs.

It would take a $152 bet on Colorado to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on the Canucks would win $126.

Following Tuesday's game, the Canucks will hit the road for a showdown with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, before heading back home to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday — their final game before the Four Nations Face-Off break.

The team will return to action on Feb. 22 when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights as they look to make a postseason push.

