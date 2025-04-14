Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against San Jose Sharks| April 14, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action tonight against the San Jose Sharks. These two teams are in different stratospheres this year. Vancouver got eliminated from the playoff race over the weekend and is now 37-29-14. Despite that, they're still well ahead of San Jose, who is 20-49-11. The Sharks have the fewest points in the NHL by a wide margin.

Vancouver is pretty banged up heading into the penultimate game of the year. The following players are all listed as out for tonight's contest:

G Thatcher Demko

D Derek Forbort

D Tyler Meyers

C Nils Aman

C Max Sasson

C Elias Pettersson

C Filip Chytil

Chytil and Pettersson have been ruled out for the year. With that in mind, this is what the Vancouver lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it can change ahead of the 7:00 pm EDT puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Nils Hoglander - C Pius Suter - RW Conor Garland LW Jake DeBrusk - C Ty Mueller - RW Brock Boeser LW Dakota Joshua - C Aatu Raty - RW Kiefer Sherwood LW Drew O'Connor - C Teddy Blueger - RW Linus Karlsson

Defensive Pairings:

Quinn Hughes - Elias Nils Pettersson Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek Noah Juulsen - Victor Mancini

Goalies:

Kevin Lankinen Thatcher Demko

Powerplay Units:

Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes Nils Hoglander, Linus Karlsson, Aatu Raty, Filip Hronek, Victor Mancini

Penalty Kill Lines:

Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Noah Juulsen, Filip Hronek Pius Suter, Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Victor Mancini

The Canucks are at home for their final homestand of the 2024-25 season. They are coming off a home overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Odds for tonight's Canucks game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Vancouver Canucks are favored to beat the San Jose Sharks at home tonight. Here are the official odds from Odds Shark:

Vancouver is favored to win at -233 on the moneyline.

San Jose is +182 to win outright.

The puck line is Vancouver -1, which is -150.

The Sharks are +140 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +155, and the under is -222.

Since Vancouver is not headed to the playoffs this year by a thin margin in the standings, their season will conclude with one more game after this one.

The Vancouver Canucks have one game left after this (Imagn)

They'll host the Vegas Golden Knights on April 16 at 10:00 pm EDT and then head officially into the offseason.

