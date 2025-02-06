Capitals lineup tonight: Washington's projected lineup for game against Philadelphia Flyers | Feb. 6, 2025

Tonight, the Washington Capitals will look to make it two wins in a row after a 6-3 win over the defending Stanley Cup champs Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Across from them on the ice tonight will be a Philadelphia Flyers team eager to try to make a push toward earning a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

Like they have for most of the year, Washington is sitting comfortably atop the Metropolitan Division with a record of 35-11-7 that sees the team holding onto a nine-point lead in the standings over the second-place Hurricanes.

At the time of publication, the team is not only sitting atop the divisional standings, but also the Eastern Conference standings, with the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs all sitting several wins behind them in the standings.

Trending

Washington Capitals projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Tom Wilson Aliaksei Protas - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Connor McMichael Taylor Raddysh - Lars Eller - Ethen Frank Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Andre Mangiapane

Defense

Rasmus Sandin - John Carlson Jakob Chychrun - Trevor Van Riemsdyk Martin Fehervary - Matt Roy

Goalies

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Powerplay

Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Connor McMichael, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson Aliaksei Protas, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ethen Frank, Alex Ovechkin, Jakob Chychrun

Penalty Kill

Nic Dowd, Brandon Duhaime, Martin Fehervary, John Carlson Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, Matt Roy

Looking at the Capitals odds to win the Stanley Cup this season, as well as upcoming games on the team's schedule

With the postseason in sight, it's no secret that the Capitals have been on an absolute tear.

While the Washington Capitals are currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, and the divisional standings, the latest Stanley Cup betting odds don't show the team as a strong betting favorite.

On FanDuel, the team has +1600 odds to win, putting them in sixth place, while over on DraftKings they have +1400 odds, putting them in seventh.

Following tonight's game in Philly, the team will head back home to host the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday before the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus. When the team returns to action on Feb. 22, they will be on the road, facing off against the Pittsburgh Penguins before a back-to-back against the Edmonton Oilers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback