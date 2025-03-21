Caufield shut out, terrible PK and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens lost 4-3 in OT to New York Islanders 

The Montreal Canadiens lost a tough 4-3 overtime game against the New York Islanders on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Both clubs entered the night vying for one of the Eastern Conference’s Wild Card spots.

With the win, the Islanders closed the gap on the Canadiens to two points for the second Wild Card spot, while keeping two games in hand.

Bo Horvat scored twice, ending the game at 2:31 of the extra frame with his 22nd of the season. Anthony Duclair (PPG) and Simon Holmstrom (PPG) got the other tallies for the Islanders. Joshua Roy, Patrick Laine (PPG) and Brendan Gallagher replied for the Canadiens.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the Montreal Canadiens lost on Thursday night against the New York Islanders.

#3. Montembeault shaky

Montreal Canadiens starting goaltender Samuel Montembeault did not have his best game of the season. Montembeault surrendered four goals on 25 shots. While those totals aren’t necessarily bad, the Habs’ netminder gave up two softies, particularly against Bo Horvat.

Here’s a look at Horvat’s first goal of the night:

Montembeault thought he had the puck, but was surprised to find it squeak through. Then, Horvat’s overtime winner was one Montembeault should have had.

Here's a look at the goal:

Horvat’s shot fooled Montembeault, beating him on the short side. All told, the Habs’ goalie had no chance on Horvat’s game-winner as he was too deep in his net to stop the shot.

#2. Terrible penalty kill

The Canadiens gave up two power play goals on three opportunities against the Islanders. The ineffective penalty kill on Thursday night put the Canadiens in a tough spot as the tallies helped the Islanders open up a 3-1 lead.

While the Habs rallied to send the game to overtime, the Habs could have won the game had they not given up the two power play goals. But they did, and those goals became crucial in the Islanders’ win.

#1. Cole Caufield shut down

Cole Caufield has had a sensational season for the Canadiens. Unfortunately, he went silent on the night, failing to find the back of the net in nearly 22 minutes of ice time. He hit the ice for 24 shifts, registering three shots on goal.

The Habs will need Caufield to continue being a difference-maker down the stretch as the club’s playoff hopes hang in the balance.

The Canadiens will be back on the ice when they host the Colorado Avalanche next at Centre Bell on Saturday.

