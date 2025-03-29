Caufield, Suzuki shut down, unlucky bounce and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens lost 4-1 to Carolina Hurricanes 

The Montreal Canadiens took one on the chin on Friday night, losing 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The loss extended the Canadiens’ losing streak to five. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes snapped a brief losing skid, improving to 9-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Josh Anderson opened the scoring for the Canadiens 23 seconds into the game. From there, however, it was all Carolina. Jackson Blake, Taylor Hall (PPG), Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov (EN) scored for the Hurricanes.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the Montreal Canadiens lost to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens lost 4-1 to Carolina Hurricanes

#3. Anemic offense

The Canadiens’ offense was largely anemic as the team managed just 15 shots on goal. In particular, the Canadiens got three shots on goal in the second period. While the Habs landed eight shots in the final frame, it wasn’t enough to get back in the game.

Overall, the Canadiens had a poor showing offensively, being unable to get anything going beyond the opening goal 23 seconds into the game.

#2. Unlucky bounce

Montreal opened the score quickly as Josh Anderson netted his 13th of the season. It seemed like the Habs would take control of the game early. But then, an unlucky bounce 20 seconds after the opening goal tied the game.

The replay showed how a shot from Carolina forward Jackson Blake pinballed off two Canadiens players, landing the back of the net past netminder Sam Montembeault.

The unlucky bounce tied the game for the Hurricanes and effectively squashed any momentum the Canadiens had built with the early goal. More importantly, the goal got the Canes back into the game.

#1. Caufield, Suzuki shut down

The lack of offense from the Canadiens was evident in Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki’s quiet nights.

The Montreal captain hit the ice for 24:07 over 22 shifts. He managed one shot on goal while winning just 39.1% of the draws he took. The worst part of Suzuki’s night was the unlucky bounce. The puck ricocheted off his skate and into his own net, tying the game for the Hurricanes.

As for Caufield, he was on the ice for 20:07 over 20 shifts. He did not register a shot on goal but managed three hits.

Overall, Caufield and Suzuki were largely inconsequential on Friday night. Considering that the Canadiens are fighting for a playoff spot, the team’s top scorers must step up down the stretch.

The Habs will be back on the ice when they visit the Florida Panthers next at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

