Charlie McAvoy replacements: Top 3 players Team USA could consider to replace Bruins star for 4 Nations final

Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy will not be involved in Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team Canada at the TD Garden in Boston.

Ad

USA Today reports that McAvoy sustained an upper-body injury and is undergoing evaluations at a Boston-area hospital on Tuesday. There is no word on Charlie McAvoy’s condition as of yet. In the meantime, Team USA will look at potential replacements ahead of Thursday night’s final.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the top three replacements for Charlie McAvoy ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Top 3 players Team USA could consider to replace Charlie McAvoy for 4 Nations final

#3 Neal Pionk

Ad

Trending

Winnipeg Jets blue liner Neal Pionk could be a nice fit for Team USA. Pionk is in the midst of a solid season, scoring eight goals, 28 assists and 36 points for the Central Division-leading Jets.

Pionk could easily slide into Charlie McAvoy’s spot in the second pairing or into the third pair, providing a solid addition to anchor the back end.

Additionally, Pionk has international experience, winning a bronze medal with the USA at the 2018 World Championships.

Ad

#2 Shayne Gostisbehere

Shayne Gostisbehere could be just the player Team USA needs to replace Charlie McAvoy. The veteran blue liner is enjoying a solid season with the Carolina Hurricanes, notching 29 points in 48 games.

Adding Gostisbehere provides the American side with an experienced defenseman who could eat up many third-pairing minutes. While Gostisbehere won’t be counted for scoring, his authoritarian and physical style would be an asset in what looks to be a slow, grinding game.

Ad

Considering the US lost speed and skill in Charlie McAvoy, Shayne Gostisbehere’s presence is more of a safety net. If coach Mike Sullivan wants to ensure Team Canada’s skill doesn’t get the best of his team, Gostisbehere could be the right fit.

#1 Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has reportedly joined Team USA in Boston ahead of Thursday night’s game. Hughes was initially named to Team USA’s roster last June but withdrew before the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an undisclosed injury.

Ad

However, it appears that Hughes is ready to go if needed. That’s great news for Team USA, as Hughes would be the perfect fit to replace the speed, skill, and vision that McAvoy brings. Hughes could easily slot into the top pairing, providing coach Sullivan with a high-end blue liner to match Canada’s elite defenseman, Cale Makar.

There is no official confirmation about whether Quinn Hughes will replace Charlie McAvoy. However, considering the brief timeline, an announcement may be forthcoming shortly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles