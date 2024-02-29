Chris Tanev trade grade: Which team got the better deal in Flames star's move to Dallas?

The Dallas Stars made a big move on Wednesday night, acquiring defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames.

The team acquired Tanev at a $1.125 million cap hit, as 75% of his cap hit was retained, for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick (conditional), and prospect Artem Grushnikov.

The Devils were a part of this deal to retain 25% of Tanev's deal, but that was a minimal cost, so let's explore the deal for both the Stars and Flames.

Chris Tanev trade grades

#1. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are Stanley Cup contenders and this is a perfect deal for them. The Stars didn't have to give up a top prospect like Logan Stankovenn or a first-round pick. They also got Tanev at just 25% of his salary. It was a great trade from Dallas, as GM Jim Nill knows how important Tanev is to his team.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player of Chris’ caliber to our team,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said, via NHL.com. “He is a proven defenseman with postseason experience that is comfortable in all situations on the ice. Chris is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and will be a tremendous asset to our special teams play.”

The player will come in and add a physical presence to the backend and be part of a shutdown pair with the Stars. Dallas didn't have to give up much here and vastly improved their team.

Dallas trade grade: A

#2. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames had to trade Chris Tanev as he was a highly sought after pending free agent. However, with so many teams after him, it was a bit disappointing to see them not get a first-round pick, especially after they retained 50% of his cap hit.

A second-round pick is nice, while the third-round pick only conveys if Dallas makes it to the Stanley Cup Final, which in turn, puts the second round at either pick 63 or 64.

Meanwhile, Grushnikov was not a top prospect for Dallas and was drafted in the second round in the 2021 NHL Draft. However, he has been in the AHL as there wasn't a path to the NHL for him.

At this time, it's hard to say if Grushnikov will even become an NHL player, so this could just be Tanev for a second-round pick, which doesn't feel like enough.

Calgary trade grade: C

