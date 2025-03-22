Crosby 2-point game, Nedeljkovic’s 43 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Pittsburgh Penguins won 6-3 over Columbus Blue Jackets

The Pittsburgh Penguins got a big win over the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 6-3 in the lone game on the NHL schedule on Friday night. With the win, the Penguins improved to 5-4-1 in their last 10 games, while the loss sent the Blue Jackets to their sixth straight defeat.

Evgeni Malkin, Noel Acciari, Rickard Rakell, Bokondji Imama, Sidney Crosby, and Bryan Rust scored for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Meanwhile, Boone Jenner, Justin Danforth, and Kent Johnson replied for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Pittsburgh Penguins won over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

3 reasons why Pittsburgh Penguins won over Columbus Blue Jackets

#3 Imama’s first NHL goal

Bokondji Imama notched his first NHL goal on Friday night. The Montreal native had played in 27 NHL games without registering a point. But against the Blue Jackets, Imama found the back of the net in the second period for his first-ever NHL point.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Imama picked a great time to get his first NHL tally, as the goal stood as the game-winner. His effort earned him the game’s first star.

It's also worth pointing out that Imama had an eventful bout with heavyweight Mathieu Olivier. Imama stood his ground, taking Olivier down to the wire. Imama was an assist shy of the Gordie Howe hat trick.

#2 Crosby's two-point night

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had another great game, notching a goal and an assist. Crosby’s goal put the Penguins up 5-2, and provided some much-needed insurance as the Blue Jackets pressed to get the equalizer.

Here’s a look at Crosby’s goal:

Crosby redirected Matt Grzelcyk’s shot to put the game out of reach for the Penguins. Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell also notched two points on the night, providing the offense Pittsburgh needed to take home the two points.

#1 Nedeljkovic’s 44 saves

Penguins starting netminder Alex Nedeljkovic was busy on Friday night as the Blue Jackets peppered him with 47 shots. Still, Nedeljkovic stood tall, stopping 43 of 44 shots for a big win. In particular, the Blue Jackets hammered the Penguins with 18 shots in the third period.

However, Columbus managed just one goal, Kent Johnson’s 22nd of the season, to push the score to 5-3. The Penguins held on, with Rust adding an empty-netter to seal the win with less than two minutes to play in the third period.

For his efforts, Nedeljkovic earned the game’s second star.

The Penguins will be back on the ice on Sunday night as they host the Florida Panthers at the PPG Paints Arena.

