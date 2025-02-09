Cuylle scores twice, gritty comeback, and more: 3 reasons why New York Rangers won 4-3 over Columbus Blue Jackets

The New York Rangers edged the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. With the win, the Rangers bounced back from their loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins the night before.

Will Cuylle scored twice for the Rangers, while Arthur Kaliyev and Mika Zibanejad also found the back of the net. Kent Johnson, Justin Danforth and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Blue Jackets.

Here’s a closer look at the three key reasons the New York Rangers secured the win.

3 reasons why New York Rangers won over Columbus Blue Jackets

#1. Rangers played a disciplined game

The New York Rangers helped themselves by staying out of the penalty box against the Blue Jackets. The only penalties in the game came on offsetting minors by Vincent Trocheck and Damon Severson.

Their discipline allowed them to focus on executing their game plan rather than killing penalties. Moreover, avoiding the penalty box enabled the Rangers to regain momentum down the stretch as they wrestled the lead back from Columbus.

In the end, their ability to stay out of the box played a crucial role in their gritty comeback win.

#2. Gritty comeback

Speaking of gritty comebacks, the New York Rangers pulled off the victory after trailing 2-1 and 3-2.

Cuylle's two goals in the third period capped off a dominant final frame in which the Rangers outshot the Blue Jackets 17-4. Columbus simply couldn’t hold onto the lead and ultimately lost on Cuylle’s late goal.

#3. Cuylle scores twice

Will Cuylle continued his strong season for the Rangers, netting two goals on Saturday night to bring his season total to 15. His first goal came early in the third period to tie the game at three. Here’s a look:

Cuylle picked up a loose puck along the boards and fired a perfectly placed shot into the top-left corner. The goal was crucial, as it set the stage for his game-winner.

The play started with a blocked clearing attempt by Trocheck, which allowed the puck to land on Cuylle’s stick for the game-winner.

The lucky bounce helped the Rangers secure the win and head into the 4 Nations Face-Off break on a high note. They will return to action on Feb. 22 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

