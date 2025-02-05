DeBrusk game-winner, Demko’s 25 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks shut out Colorado Avalanche 3-0

The Vancouver Canucks got a convincing 3-0 shutout win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena. Drew O’Connor got his first goal as a Canuck, helping them return to the Pacific Division playoff race.

Apart from O’Connor’s tally, Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser (PPG) scored for the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche got a solid outing from netminder MacKenzie Blackwood, who made 28 saves. However, the Avalanche couldn't score to back up their goaltender’s strong performance.

So, here are the three key reasons why the Vancouver Canucks shut out the Colorado Avalanche:

Three reasons why Vancouver Canucks shut out Colorado Avalanche

#3 The Canucks took advantage of the Avalanche’s lack of discipline

Trending

The Vancouver Canucks took advantage of the Avs’ lack of discipline, as Colorado unraveled in the third period. In particular, Avalanche forward Miles Wood got a game misconduct penalty for his actions against Nils Hoglander and Linus Karlsson.

However, it was Brock Boeser who made the Avalanche pay by scoring a power play tally on an earlier opportunity. Wood got a cross-checking call on Elias Pettersson, setting up the Boeser’s tally.

Here’s the goal:

Expand Tweet

The goal was crucial, as it gave the Canucks an important insurance marker, leaving the Avalanche scrambling to find the equalizer.

#2 DeBruk’s game-winning goal

Jake DeBrusk scored his 19th of the season to give the Vancouver Canucks the lead early in the second period. As it turned out, the goal turned out to be the game-winner.

The goal started as Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek forced a turnover at his own blue line. He then skated the puck up-ice, firing a shot on goal. The rebound flipped high in the air, which DeBrusk batted down with his hand.

DeBrusk then picked up the puck with his stick and fired the puck on net, getting a strange goal on Blackwood. The goal was possible due to the traffic in front of the net, preventing Blackwood from corralling the rebound.

Eventually, the Canucks needed just one goal to take the two points away from Colorado.

#1 Demko’s 25 saves

Vancouver Canucks starting netminder Thatcher Demko was the story of the game. He stopped all 25 shots he faced for his ninth NHL shutout, delivering another solid performance for the Canucks..

While Demko didn’t face a high number of shots, he made key saves when he had to. Demko’s best save of the night came on an Avalanche rush, with Demko robbing Martin Necas in the first period.

Necas took a cross-ice pass that would have been an easy tip-in had it not been for Demko’s left pad that made a crucial stop.

The Canucks will look to continue their momentum when they take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback