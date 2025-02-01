Demko shaky, poor defensive coverage and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost 5-3 to Dallas Stars 

The Vancouver Canucks could not close the gap against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, losing 5-3 at American Airlines Center. The game was overshadowed by news of the Canucks trading J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers.

Amid the buzz surrounding the trade, Conor Garland, Jake DeBrusk (PPG) and Carson Soucy scored for the Canucks. Meanwhile, Oskar Back scored for the Stars, with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson adding two goals each.

Here’s a closer look at three key reasons why Vancouver lost to Dallas on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost 5-3 to Dallas Stars

#3. Underwhelming special teams

The Canucks had an underwhelming special teams performance against the Stars. The Power play went 1-for-5 on the night. While Vancouver got a power play tally, the team could have done better considering the number of chances with the man advantage.

Similarly, the penalty kill could have been better after going 1-for-2 on the night. Given how close the game ended up being, Roope Hintz’s power play goal ended up being the game-winner. Had the Canucks stopped Hintz from scoring, the team could have tied the game, potentially rescuing a point.

However, the Canucks did not stop Hintz from scoring and lost the game.

#2. Poor defensive coverage

The Vancouver Canucks did not have a good night defensively. The team failed to support starting netminder Thatcher Demko, leaving him out to dry against the Stars.

A good example came on the Hintz’s first goal of the night. The play started with a shot from Jake DeBrusk that went wide of the net. The puck came around the boards, where Hintz took a pass from Jason Robertson and cut up the left side.

The play quickly became a one-on-one against Canucks’ defender Noah Juulsen who completely misplayed the situation, allowing Hintz to score a highlight reel goal.

Here’s a look:

Hintz beat Demko with a nifty backhand shot, giving the Stars a 3-1 lead early in the third.

#1. Demko shaky

Canucks starting goaltender Thatcher Demko gave up three goals on 14 shots against the Stars. He wasn’t overly tested, and could not keep the Canucks in the game.

Oskar Back’s goal to open the scoring midway through the first period is a prime example. The Canucks were muscled off the puck, allowing Back to take a centering pass which he buried over Demko’s left shoulder.

Here’s the goal:

Back’s goal is one Demko would like to have back as his late reaction, and playing deep in his net, allowed Back the time he needed to get the puck on net and score the goal.

Demko and the Canucks will look to shake off Friday night’s result and bounce back when they host the Detroit Red Wings next at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

