Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 1st 2024

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Red Wings vs Lightning game preview

The Detroit Red Wings are 36-30-8 and ninth in the East while being on a four-game losing streak as their playoff hopes are dwindling. The team is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, while also on the losing streak, suffered losses to Carolina and Washington.

The Red Wings were led by Lucas Raymond, who had 60 points, Alex DeBrincat, 59, Dylan Larkin, 58, Shayne Gostisbehre, 49, and Patrick Kane, 41.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 41-25-7 and hold the top Wild Card spot in the East. The team is coming off a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday to extend their win streak to three. It is 8-0-1 in their last nine.

The Lightning were led by Nikita Kucherov, who has 126 points, Brayden Point, 81, Victor Hedman, 71, Brandon Hagel, 66, and Steven Stamkos, 66.

Red Wings vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key numbers

Tampa Bay is 38-35-2-3 all-time against Detroit.

The Red Wings are averaging 3.31 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

The Lightning are 23-9-4 at home with a +31 goal differential.

Detroit is allowing 3.32 goals per game, which ranks 24th.

Tampa Bay has a GF of 3.48, which ranks fifth.

The Red Wings are 15-19-3 on the road with a -23 goal differential.

The Lightning have a GAA of 3.25, which ranks 22nd.

Red Wings vs Lightning: Odds & prediction

The Detroit Red Wings are +160 underdogs, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are -192 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Tampa Bay is among the hottest teams in the NHL, and this is a good spot to take the Lightning at home to extend their win streak. Detroit has struggled as of late, and their playoff hopes are dwindling.

The Lightning will be led by Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is playing much better and will limit Detroit's offense to get the win here.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2.

Red Wings vs Lightning: Betting tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay to win -192.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -110.

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat over 2.5 shots on goal -120.

Tip 4: Anthony Duclair over 0.5 points -110.

