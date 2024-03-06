Does the Vladimir Tarasenko trade make the Florida Panthers instant Stanley Cup favorites?

The Florida Panthers bolstered their offense on Wednesday by acquiring forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators. Tarasenko signed a one-year deal with the Sens this off-season but with Ottawa not in a playoff spot, the Russian was dealt to Florida.

The Panthers sent a 2024 fourth-round pick, which becomes a 2026 third-round pick if Florida wins the cup, and a 2025 third-round pick. Ottawa also retained 50% of the contract, which helps the Panthers with their salary.

The Florida Panthers were already one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup before the trade for Vladimir Tarasenko, and this has boosted them to the top spot for bookmakers.

Why Vladimir Tarasenko's trade makes the Panthers the Stanley Cup favorite

Currently, Florida is the favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +650, which implies a 13.3% chance of winning the cup. The next closest is the Edmonton Oilers at +800.

By adding Tarasenko, Florida adds a perfect second-line winger or can be on the third-line and add some depth scoring. The Russian has 17 goals in 57 games for Ottawa as he has been a great depth scorer.

GM Barry Zito in a statement:

“Vladimir is a highly skilled and experienced scoring winger who provides our club with another dynamic offensive option as we embark on the remainder of our season. We are excited for him to join our team, and to compete for the Stanley Cup once again."

Currently, Vladimir Tarasenko is projected to play alongside Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in the second line. He also will be on the second power-play unit. By adding Tarasenko it pushes Evan Rodrigues to the third line which also helps improve Florida's depth even more.

Ultimately, as long as the likes of Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, and Sam Bennett play well up front and Sergei Bobrovsky plays well in net, Florida is a legit cup favorite. However, being the favorite is one thing, winning the cup is another.