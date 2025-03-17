Draisaitl extends point streak to 18, Nugent-Hopkins’ 3 helpers, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 3-1 over New York Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a crucial 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. With that, the Oilers extended their current streak to two wins. Meanwhile, the Rangers took a step back in the Eastern Conference playoff race, allowing the Montreal Canadiens and the crosstown New York Islanders to gain ground.

Corey Perry (PPG), Viktor Arvidsson, and Connor McDavid scored for the Edmonton Oilers, while Will Cuylle replied for the New York Rangers. So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers:

Three reasons why the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers

#3 Skinner’s strong bounce-back game

Stuart Skinner had a strong bounce-back game against the New York Rangers following a tough 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on March 13. He stopped 21-of-22 shots en route his 23rd win of the season and also dropped his GAA to 2.84 and boosted his SV% to .897.

Overall, Skinner’s strong outing is crucial, as the Oilers need their starting netminder to get on a roll heading into the postseason.

#2 Nugent-Hopkins’ three helpers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a whale of a game for the Edmonton Oilers. He assisted on all three Oilers goals, helping his club to a crucial win.

Here’s a look a Nugent-Hopkins’ assist on Corey Perry’s power play marker:

The shot from the high slot by Leon Draisaitl hit the net, with Nugent-Hopkins shoveling the puck to a sprawling Perry, wh made a great play to bury the puck while on his knees for the game’s opening goal.

Nugent-Hopkins ended the night with three helpers in over 19 minutes of ice time across 21 shifts. While he didn’t register a shot on goal, his playmaking abilities earned him the game’s second star.

#1 Leon Draisaitl extends point streak to 18 games

Leon Draisaitl has been on fire for the Oilers. He’s on an 18-game point streak. Draisaitl extended his point streak by getting the secondary assist on Corey Perry’s goal.

Draisaitl has now eclipsed the 100-point mark, registering 49 goals and 52 assists for 101 points in 67 games and is well on his way to the Art Ross Trophy and likely his second Hart Trophy.

Most importantly, Draisaitl has carried the Oilers all season. The Oilers will hope that Draisaitl can continue to be a dominant force down the stretch and into the postseason as the Oilers look to win the Stanley Cup this season.

The Oilers will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Utah Hockey Club at home.

