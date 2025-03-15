Draisaitl scores twice, Pickard’s OT assist, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 2-1 in OT over New York Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a tight 2-1 overtime win against a gritty New York Islanders team that fought until the final minute. Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner at 3:53 of the extra frame following a set play involving goaltender Calvin Pickard.

Ad

Draisaitl tallied both goals for the Oilers, while Bo Horvat responded for the Islanders. The win snapped Edmonton’s two-game skid, while New York has now lost three in a row.

Here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers secured the overtime victory on Friday night at UBS Arena.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won over New York Islanders

#1. Team grit

Ad

Trending

The Edmonton Oilers entered UBS Arena to face a hard-checking Islanders squad battling for a playoff spot. The game remained tight, especially after Horvat scored early in the third period to tie it.

In overtime, the Islanders were pinned in their own zone for nearly two minutes as Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard kept them under pressure. While New York’s defenders held strong, it was Draisaitl who broke through to lift Edmonton to victory.

Ad

Overall, the Oilers’ resilience proved crucial as they looked to shake off their recent struggles.

#2. Pickard’s OT assist

Edmonton Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard recorded his first point of the season, assisting on Draisaitl’s game-winning goal in overtime. The set play unfolded brilliantly, as Pickard redirected a pass from McDavid and sent the puck up the ice, where Draisaitl broke free for a breakaway.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The play’s flawless execution led to a highlight-reel finish. Moreover, the strategy could inspire other goaltenders to attempt similar plays in overtime, particularly with fast, skilled forwards like Draisaitl on the ice.

#3. Draisaitl scores twice

Leon Draisaitl was the hero Friday night, scoring both of Edmonton’s goals to secure two crucial points. He opened the scoring at 8:46 of the second period, netting his 48th goal of the season.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He then buried his 49th of the season in overtime, sealing the 2-1 victory for the Oilers. Draisaitl’s performance this season has been nothing short of Hart Trophy-worthy, as he continues to step up for Edmonton in clutch moments.

The Oilers will get Saturday night off before facing the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The matchup marks the final stop of Edmonton’s Eastern Conference road trip before returning home for a four-game homestand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama