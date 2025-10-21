Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 21, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Edmonton (2-3-1) is coming off a 4-2 road loss to Detroit on Sunday. Ottawa (2-4) is coming off a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders at home.

Oilers vs. Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

Edmonton went 2-0 against Ottawa last season

The Oilers are averaging 2.5 goals per game

Ottawa is 1-2 at home

Edmonton is allowing 2.83 goals per game

The Senators are averaging 3.16 goals per game

The Oilers are 1-3 on the road

Ottawa is allowing 5 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

Edmonton is coming off a 4-2 road loss to Detroit and has lost three straight games. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid, who has 7 assists; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 4 goals and 2 assists for 6 points, Leon Draisaitl has 4 goals and 1 assist, and Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals and 1 assist.

The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner who's 1-2-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .909 SV% this season. In his career against Ottawa, he's 5-1 with a 2.85 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Ad

Ottawa, meanwhile, has struggled to keep pucks out of its net as the goaltending has been an issue. Linus Ullmark will likely get the start who's 2-3 with a 3.99 GAA and a .848 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 3-3-1 with a 3.28 GAA and a .888 SV%.

The Senators are led by Shane Pinto, who has 7 goals and 1 assist for 8 points, Dylan Cozens has 3 goals and 2 assists, Jake Sanders has 1 goal and 4 assists, and Claude Giroux has 1 goal and 3 assists.

Ad

Oilers vs. Senators: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -142 favorite while Ottawa is a +120 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Senators have been struggling to keep the puck out of the net and are now facing an Oilers offense that seems ready to break out.

This is a great spot for Edmonton's offense to have a breakout game, as the Oilers should be able to score plenty to get a big road win here.

Ad

Prediction: Oilers 5, Senators 2.

Oilers vs. Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-142)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama