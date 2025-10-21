  • home icon
  Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 21, 2025

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 21, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 21, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 21, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to play the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Edmonton (2-3-1) is coming off a 4-2 road loss to Detroit on Sunday. Ottawa (2-4) is coming off a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders at home.

Oilers vs. Senators: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Edmonton went 2-0 against Ottawa last season
  • The Oilers are averaging 2.5 goals per game
  • Ottawa is 1-2 at home
  • Edmonton is allowing 2.83 goals per game
  • The Senators are averaging 3.16 goals per game
  • The Oilers are 1-3 on the road
  • Ottawa is allowing 5 goals per game
also-read-trending Trending

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

Edmonton is coming off a 4-2 road loss to Detroit and has lost three straight games. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid, who has 7 assists; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 4 goals and 2 assists for 6 points, Leon Draisaitl has 4 goals and 1 assist, and Andrew Mangiapane has 2 goals and 1 assist.

The Oilers will likely start Stuart Skinner who's 1-2-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .909 SV% this season. In his career against Ottawa, he's 5-1 with a 2.85 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Ottawa, meanwhile, has struggled to keep pucks out of its net as the goaltending has been an issue. Linus Ullmark will likely get the start who's 2-3 with a 3.99 GAA and a .848 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 3-3-1 with a 3.28 GAA and a .888 SV%.

The Senators are led by Shane Pinto, who has 7 goals and 1 assist for 8 points, Dylan Cozens has 3 goals and 2 assists, Jake Sanders has 1 goal and 4 assists, and Claude Giroux has 1 goal and 3 assists.

Oilers vs. Senators: Odds & Prediction

Edmonton is a -142 favorite while Ottawa is a +120 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Senators have been struggling to keep the puck out of the net and are now facing an Oilers offense that seems ready to break out.

This is a great spot for Edmonton's offense to have a breakout game, as the Oilers should be able to score plenty to get a big road win here.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Senators 2.

Oilers vs. Senators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-142)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

Edited by Cole Shelton
