Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 6, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers go on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights preview

The Edmonton Oilers are on a 16-game winning streak and will tie the NHL record if they win on Tuesday night. It's last loss came back on Dec. 19, which was its third-straight defeat. Following their winning streak, the Oilers are third in the Pacific Division.

Edmonton has been led by Connor McDavid who has 67 points. Leon Draisaitl has 57 points. Zach Hyman has 47 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 44, while Evan Bouchard has 43.

The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, are 29-15-6 and second in the Pacific Division. They are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Vegas is 2-1-1 in their last four before the All-Star break.

The Golden Knights have been led by Mark Stone who has 49 points. Jack Eichel has 44 points. Jonathan Marchessault has 40 points. William Karlsson has 32 , while Ivan Barbashev has 30.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 8-9-3 all-time against Edmonton.

The Oilers are 13-9 with a +7 goal differential on the road.

The Golden Knights are allowing 2.74 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

Edmonton is averaging 3.51 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

Vegas is averaging 3.18 goals per game, which ranks 18th.

The Oilers are allowing 2.76 goals per game, which ranks eighth.

The Golden Knights are 18-5-2 at home.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers are -148 favorites while the Vegas Golden Knights are +124 underdogs, with the over/under set at six goals.

Edmonton entered the All-Star break at a poor time, as they are on a long winning streak, which could disturb their momentum. The Oilers go on the road to play Vegas who is dealing with key injuries, meaning they should continue their streak.

Vegas is without Jack Eichel, which will hinder their offense, while Edmonton's offense is firing all cylinders.

Prediction: Oilers 4-2 Golden Knights

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton to win -148

Tip 2: Evan Bouchard over 0.5 points -120

Tip 3: Oilers over 3.5 goals +110

Tip 4: Evander Kane over 2.5 shots on goal -115

