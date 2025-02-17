  • home icon
Fast start, power-play unit on song, and more: 3 reasons why Team Canada defeated Team Finland 5-3

By Mike Whitaker
Modified Feb 17, 2025 22:56 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Finland - Source: Imagn
Team Canada beat Team Finland to qualify for the 4 Nations Play-off championship. (Credits: IMAGN)

Although Team Canada were on the verge of an upset in the closing minutes of today's Four Nations Face-Off game against Team Finland, they maintained composure and successfully secured a victory.

A fast start combined with withstanding a furious rally by Team Finland resulted in a 5-3 victory for Team Canada, who now can concentrate on their upcoming re-match against Team USA.

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Brayden Point all scored for Canada in the opening 20 minutes of play; they took their 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

The lead was increased to 4-0 thanks to MacKinnon's second goal as Team Canada appeared destined to cruise to an easy win. But Team Finland had something to say about that, scoring three third-period goals, including two late in regulation, to make Team Canada sweat.

In the final minutes of the third period, Sidney Crosby secured the win with an empty net goal, ensuring Team Canada had the chance to avenge Saturday's 1-3 defeat against Team USA on Thursday (Feb. 20).

So, how did Team Canada emerge victorious against the Finns?

3 reasons why Team Canada defeated Team Finland 5-3

#1. Team Canada raced out to a quick 3-0 lead and later increased it to 4-0

Right from the opening puck drop at center ice, Team Canada was on a mission to get the rotten feelings of their loss to Team USA out of their heads.

Team Canada raced out to a 3-0 lead before Team Finland had a chance to get into the game. The first goal came in at 4:13 of the first period and the second was added 46 seconds later at 4:59. The rallies of attempts bore fruit as Canada added a third at 13:02 to end the first period with an unassailable lead.

#2. The power-play unit goes full throttle

Team Canada's first power-play unit were on the scoresheet against Finland, just as the fans needed. Connor McDavid scored once, Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Sidney Crosby sealed the victory with an empty net goal.

For Canada to avenge themselves against Team USA on Thursday, they will require standout performances from their stars.

#3. Canada held off a furious rally by Team Finland

Team Finland had no answer for Team Canada for the first two-thirds of the game, seeing them race out to a 4-0 lead within five minutes of the second period.

However, Finland refused to roll over and die, scoring three goals in the third period, starting with 6:41 left on the clock. While things got extremely uncomfortable, Team Canada ultimately withstood the final few attempts and won 5-3.

Edited by William Paul
