Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 15, 2025 

The Florida Panthers are back in action tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, a fellow Eastern Conference playoff hopeful. Florida enters play with a 16-point lead over Montreal in the Atlantic Division at 41-22-3. The Canadiens are 31-27-7 as they head into today's matchup at 7:00 pm EDT.

Ad

Panthers vs Canadiens Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Canadiens are 51-54-6-4 all-time against the Panthers.

The Canadiens are 26-23-3-3 at home when facing the Panthers.

The Panthers lost the opening game of this season series.

The Canadiens have not won a series against Florida since 2018-19.

The Panthers lead the all-time tally 329-327.

The Canadiens average 2.9 goals at home against the Panthers.

The Panthers average 2.5 goals per away contest against the Canadiens.

Ad

Trending

Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens Game Preview

The Florida Panthers have the lead in their division thanks to a close win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last time out. The Montreal Canadiens are currently one point back of the second wild card after an overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.

The Florida Panthers have two major injuries to deal with. Recently acquired Brad Marchand is still out and is expected to remain sidelined for a couple of weeks. Winger Matthew Tkachuk is still out and won't be back until the postseason.

Ad

The Montreal Canadiens have a couple of injuries (Imagn)

The Canadiens are also banged up: Right wing Joel Armia is day-to-day, defenseman Kaiden Guhle is out and center Kirby Dach is on Injured Reserve.

Ad

Panthers vs Canadiens Betting Tips

The Panthers are 34-20-2 as favorites.

The Canadiens are 26-31-7 as underdogs.

Florida is 33-33 against the spread and 16-16 ATS on the road.

Montreal is 37-28 against the spread and 17-15 ATS at home.

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds and Prediction

The Panthers are favored at -159 on the moneyline.

The Canadiens are +127 to win outright.

The line is Florida -1.5, which is +137.

The Canadiens are -159 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -130, and the under is +110.

Prediction: The Panthers might win a tight one, extending their division lead and dealing a major blow to the Canadiens. We don't expect them to cover, though, but they might hit the over. Panthers 4, Canadiens 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama