Guentzel scores twice, Hellebuyck’s 25 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Team USA won 3-1 over Team Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Team USA earned a huge 3-1 win over its North American rival, Team Canada, on Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal. With the win, the Americans secured a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final at TD Garden in Boston.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for Team USA, while Dylan Larkin netted the game-winner at 13:33 of the second period. Connor McDavid opened the scoring for Team Canada with his first goal of the tournament at the 5:31 mark of the first period.

Here’s a look at three key reasons why Team USA defeated Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night.

3 reasons why Team USA won over Team Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

#1. Team USA played a tight-checking defensive game

The Americans controlled much of the pace against Team Canada by playing a disciplined, tight-checking defensive game. They entered the third period with a 2-1 lead and proceeded to lock it down.

In the final four minutes, Team USA held strong as Canada made a late push for the equalizer. Jaccob Slavin was a standout on the blue line, providing a reliable presence on defense.

#2. Hellebuyck’s 25 saves

Connor Hellebuyck proved why he’s one of the best goaltenders in the world. He was rock solid, backstopping Team USA to victory on Saturday night. Hellebuyck was particularly steady in the third period as Canada outshot the U.S. 8-5.

Despite the shot disparity and Canada’s late-game momentum, his strong presence allowed the Americans to protect their one-goal lead until Guentzel sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Although he was not named one of the three stars of the game, Hellebuyck deserved much of the credit for the victory.

#3. Guentzel scored twice

Jake Guentzel delivered for Team USA, scoring a highlight-reel goal to tie the game midway through the first period.

The goal came on a rush, with Jack Eichel catching the Canadian defense off-balance. Guentzel received the pass and buried the puck past Jordan Binnington, tucking it just under his left pad.

Guentzel added an empty-netter late in the third period, securing an all-important insurance goal for Team USA.

The U.S. will now face Team Sweden in its final round-robin matchup before preparing to take on Canada, Finland, or Sweden in the championship game for the 4 Nations Face-Off title.

