How did the Edmonton Oilers fare the last time they were in Western Conference Finals?

The Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Monday with a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7. Edmonton is back in the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three years. The Oilers made it there during the 2021-22 NHL season.

However, the last time the Oilers made the Western Conference Finals, they were swept in four games by the Colorado Avalanche.

Edmonton beat the Los Angeles Kings in seven games in the opening round and the Calgary Flames in five games. But, against the Avs, the Oilers lost 8-6, 4-0, 4-2, and 6-5 in OT to be swept in four games.

That was Edmonton's first time making the Western Conference Finals since 2006 when they made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

Edmonton Oilers preparing for 'great' Dallas Stars team

With the Edmonton Oilers defeating the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7, the Oilers play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

Heading into the series, Edmonton is +105 to win the series, according to DraftKings and Oilers captain Connor McDavid knows beating Dallas will be tough.

"They're a great team, too," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "It's the conference finals, you're going to have to play a great team, and they certainly are.

"They're deep, they're as deep a team as you're going to find in the NHL. Four lines, six (defensemen), they got a great goaltender. It will be a great test, but we're looking forward to it."

Dallas went 2-0-1 against the Edmonton Oilers during the regular season this year.

The Western Conference schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Oilers at Stars -- May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

Oilers at Stars -- May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 2: Oilers at Stars -- May 25, 8 p.m. ET

Oilers at Stars -- May 25, 8 p.m. ET Game 3: Stars at Oilers -- May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET

Stars at Oilers -- May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET Game 4: Stars at Oilers -- May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET

Stars at Oilers -- May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET + Game 5: Oilers at Stars -- May 31, TBD

Oilers at Stars -- May 31, TBD + Game 6: Stars at Oilers -- June 2, TBD

Stars at Oilers -- June 2, TBD + Game 7: Oilers at Stars -- June 4, TBD