How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 2: Live streaming, TV channel, puck-drop and more | Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 8, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights in game two of round two at T-Mobile Arena this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9:30 PM EDT.
The Oilers go one-up in the series as the side looks strong with their start in round two, winning the game 4-2 away from home. The Golden Knights started the game strongly as they were leading 2-0 at one point but, they ended up conceding four goals in quick succession.
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 2, May 8th game info Round 2
- Date: Thursday, May 8
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EDT
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Where to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game
- TV Broadcast: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights game preview and injuries
The Oilers looked to go down a familiar route as they were trailing the game 2-0 in no time but eventually turned things around as they looked dominant upfront, scoring four impressive goals and completing their comeback. The Oilers are likely to miss Mattias Ekholm for the rest of the round and Alec Regula for the rest of the season due to injuries.
The Golden Knights, on the other hand, would be hoping for a quick bounce-back from their side as their home fans would be having their back in game two and hope for the side to draw the series level. Alex Pietrangelo and Pavel Dorofeyev are both sidelined due to injuries and are likely to miss out on round two.
Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
Oilers and Golden Knights key players
The star pairing of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid has scored 25 points between them. While McDavid has scored 13 points so far, Draisaitl sits on 12 points in the playoffs.
Forwards Mark Stone and Jack Eichel have scored six points each in the playoffs, as they would be looking to step those numbers up in the upcoming games against the Oilers.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama