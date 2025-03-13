Hutson’s crucial miscue, blown lead, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens lost 5-4 in OT to Seattle Kraken

The Montreal Canadiens lost a spirited 5-4 affair to the Seattle Kraken in overtime on Wednesday night at the Climate Pledge Arena. Brandon Montour scored four seconds into the extra frame to give the Kraken a big win.

Juraj Slafkovsky continued his hot streak, scoring twice for the Montreal Canadiens with Patrik Laine (PPG) and Alex Newhook getting the other goals. Meanwhile, Brandon Montour scored twice for the Seattle Kraken with Eeli Tolvanen, Jani Nyman (PPG) and Matty Beniers (PPG) adding one each.

Here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Montreal Canadiens lost to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.

3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens lost to Seattle Kraken

#3 Terrible penalty kill

The Montreal Canadiens gave up two crucial power play goals in the third period to allow Seattle to tie the game. The Habs entered the final frame with a 4-2 lead. However, two penalties led to opportunities with the man advantage for Seattle.

The Kraken did not miss their chances, scoring twice to get even and send the game to overtime. The Habs’ poor penalty kill ended up costing them an extra point as they were unable to hold the lead.

#2 Blown lead

The Montreal Canadiens blew a two-goal lead with about half a period to go in the game. Seattle’s two power play goals allowed them to get back in it and it seemed like the Canadiens ran out of gas in the third, ceding control of the game in the process.

The Kraken outshot the Habs 6-5 in the third, following an entertaining second period in which Montreal had a 15-13 edge in shots. The Habs seemingly ran out of gas down the stretch, as they gave up the game-winner on a somewhat unconventional play.

#1 Lane Hutson’s crucial defensive miscue

In overtime, the Kraken won the puck right at the opening face-off. The puck bounced ahead into the Montreal zone where Brandon Montour, who had two goals and four points on the night, raced to catch the puck with Lane Hutson struggling to keep up.

Montour won the race and got the game-winner. Here’s a look at the play:

Hutson was clearly beaten as Montour got a step or two on the young blue liner. Montour seized the opportunity and lifted Seattle to the comeback win.

The Canadiens will have the next couple of nights off to regroup before their Atlantic Division matchup against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

