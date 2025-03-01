Knies game-winner, Stolarz’s 33 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 3-2 over New York Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out a gutsy 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The Leafs got a huge goal from Matthew Knies to take a 3-2 lead after surrendering a shorthanded goal to tie the game early in the third period.

In addition to Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (PPG) and William Nylander scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nylander’s 34th of the season put him past Mark Scheifele for second place in goals this season. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad and Will Cuylle (SHG) scored for the New York Rangers.

So, let’s take a look at the three key reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers:

Three reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers

#3 The Leafs played a tight-checking game

The Toronto Maple Leafs played an excellent, tight-checking game throughout the night. The Leafs entered the game with a 25-0-0 mark this season when leading after two periods. Despite giving up the tying goal early in the third, Matthew Knies scored to give the Leafs the lead.

Toronto clamped down on the game, using relentless forechecking to burn time off the clock. By the time the Rangers had pulled Igor Shesterkin, the Leafs had chewed off most of the clock. The performance preserved the Leafs’ streak, now 40-0-0 since last season.

#2 Stolarz’s 33 saves

Anthony Stolarz was money in the bank for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Rangers. He made 33 saves. including 13, in the first period when the Rangers outshot the Leafs 14-4. Similarly, Stolarz made 11 saves in the third period to preserve the win.

Overall, the Rangers outshot the Maple Leafs 35-17 but couldn't muster enough offense to get past Stolarz’s excellent performance. Stolarz picked up his 13th win of the season and continues to improve on his overall numbers. His performance on Friday night earned him the game’s third star.

#1 Knies game-winner

Matthew Knies continues to evolve as one of Toronto’s most reliable scorers. He was back on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, getting his 22nd of the season, the game-winner.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The sequence started with a dump-in that Shesterkin played behind the net. Marner got behind the play, jumping to block Shesterkin’s clearing attempt. The puck landed on Matthews’ stick who then dished a nice feed to Knies. Knies didn't miss, burying the puck for the goal.

The hardworking goal wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done as the Leafs were looking to reclaim the lead after giving up a shorthanded tally. Knies got the game’s first star, thanks to his game-winning goal.

The Leafs will be back in action on Sunday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena.

