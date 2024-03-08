LA Kings playoff picture: How does 4-3 win vs Senators improve their postseason odds?

The LA Kings picked up a much-needed 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at home.

Los Angeles is in a tight playoff race, and with less than 20 games to go, every point is important. So, getting the win in OT at home was needed for the Kings to pick up the two points.

“We needed two points tonight, and I think it showed with our effort,” forward Blake Lizotte said, via Los Angeles Times.

In the win, the Kings were backed by goalie Cam Talbot who received praise from coach Jim Hiller:

“I think we needed Talbs for the first 40 minutes. We didn’t play well. He kept us in it. Not just the obvious with that incredible save he made, but there was five or six before that. He gave us a chance to get our legs underneath us.”

Are the LA Kings in a playoff spot?

The LA Kings are third in the Pacific Division, which is a playoff spot. LA is 32-19-11 and has 75 points, which is two points ahead of Vegas, and eight points up on Calgary, who are outside a playoff spot.

The Kings are almost a lock to make the upcoming playoffs, but it comes down to whether or not LA will be a wild-card team or if they can hold onto the third spot in the division.

If the playoffs started today, Los Angeles would go on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. If Vegas passes the Kings, LA would then have to play either the Colorado Avalanche or the Dallas Stars.

According to MoneyPuck, Los Angeles has a 94.3% chance of making the playoffs. The Kings return to the ice on Saturday at home against the Dallas Stars at 10:30 p.m. ET.

