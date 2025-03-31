Lorentz game-winner, Woll’s 29 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over Anaheim Ducks 3-2

The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their lead atop the Atlantic Division with a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night at the Honda Center. The Leafs won their second game in as many nights, after beating the LA Kings 3-1 on Saturday night.

Max Domi got his eighth of the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Mitch Marner and Steven Lorentz scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Leo Carlsson and Sam Colangelo (PPG) scored for the Anaheim Ducks.

So, let’s take a look at the three main reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs edged the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over Anaheim Ducks

#3 Leafs played gritty game

The Toronto Maple Leafs played the second leg of a back-to-back weekend set, and their third game in four nights. Despite losing a tough 6-5 game against the San Jose Sharks in the shootout on Thursday night, the Leafs bounced back to win against the Kings and Ducks.

Sunday’s win against the Ducks was particularly gritty as the Leafs blew a 2-0 lead early in the third period after failing to score on the power play. Steven Lorentz’s goal was a crucial fourth-line marker, resulting in the game-winner.

Overall, the Leafs showed their resilience, averting disaster after facing a tough challenge from the Ducks.

#2 Woll’s 30 saves

Joseph Woll had a solid bounce-back game for the Toronto Maple Leafs after surrendering six goals in Thursday night’s loss to the San Jose Sharks. Moreover, Woll failed to shut the door for Toronto during the shootout.

On Sunday night, Woll was solid as he faced 31 Anaheim shots. He held the fort down the stretch as the Ducks pushed to tie the game. While the Leafs’ defense deserves credit for locking down the game in the final nine minutes or so, Woll’s steady hand provided the Leafs with the assurance they needed to defend a one-goal lead.

#1 Lorentz’s game-winner

Steven Lorentz’s seventh of the year proved to be the game-winner, coming as part of an unexpected fourth-line goal.

Here’s a look at the game-winner:

David Kampf’s shot was deflected in front of the net, beating Anaheim netminder Lukas Dostal on the short side. Dostal was completely surprised that the puck had gone past him as the play looked harmless.

For Lorentz, it was a matter of being at the right place, at the right time. The goal lifted the Leafs past the Ducks and gave them two critical points in the standings.

The Leafs will face off against one of their biggest divisional rivals, the Florida Panthers, on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena as they battle for the Atlantic Division lead.

