Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 15th 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (33-21-11) are scheduled to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks (18-43-5) on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI and BSW.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Los Angeles Kings are enjoying a successful season with a potent offense led by Kavin Fiala, Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe, who have contributed 60 goals and 103 assists. Additional scoring support comes from Quinton Byfield, Trevor Moore, and Phillip Danault, along with offensive contributions from defensemen Drew Doughty and Matt Roy.

Despite their offensive power, the Kings' defense has been stellar, allowing a mere 2.60 goals per game. Drew Doughty and Matt Roy have been standout performers defensively, with significant contributions from Michael Anderson, Vladislav Gavrikov and Jordan Spence.

In contrast, the Chicago Blackhawks are enduring a challenging season marked by offensive struggles, scoring just 2.18 goals per game. While Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev have shown flashes of brilliance, the rest of the team has faltered, resulting in a lackluster offensive performance.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have also struggled, conceding an average of 3.55 goals per game. While Alex Vlasic and Seth Jones have contributed defensively, the unit has been porous, allowing opponents too many opportunities.

The lone bright spot for the Blackhawks has been goaltender Petr Mrazek, who has provided solid performances despite the team's overall struggles, boasting a .906 save percentage and 2.9 goals saved above average.

Kings vs. Blackhawks: Head-to-head

In the 51 games played between the Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings, the Blackhawks have secured 27 victories, while the Kings have won 24 times. Overtime results heavily favor the Blackhawks, with 10 wins to the Kings' one. In penalty shootouts, the Kings have won three times, while the Blackhawks have no shootout victories. The average goals per match are equal at 2.6.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Predictions

Despite a 3-1 road loss to the St. Louis Blues on March 13, the Los Angeles Kings, favored at -268, enter their next game expecting to bounce back.

The Chicago Blackhawks, listed as underdogs at +215, are coming off a decisive 7-2 home win against the Anaheim Ducks on March 12. With an over/under set at 5.5, the Kings are anticipated to secure the win based on recent performance.

Kings vs. Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Kings to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Kevin Fiala to score: Yes.