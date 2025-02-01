Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Edmonton Oilers | Feb. 1, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to snap a three-game skid when they collide with the Edmonton Oilers in an all-Canadian battle on Saturday. Despite proving themselves as one of the best teams in the league this season, the Maple Leafs have struggled as of late, falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are heading into the matchup after the Detroit Red Wings snapped their three-game win streak earlier in the week.

While Toronto and the Florida Panthers are battling it out for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, the Maple Leafs are well on their way to a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, in the case of the Oilers, the team has recently impressed, winning seven of their last ten while jockeying for the top spot in the Pacific Division with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Bobby McMann - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg - William Nylander Max Pacioretty - Fraser Minten - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defense:

Morgan Rielly - Jake McCabe Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Cris Tanev Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

Goalies:

Joseph Woll Matt Murray

Powerplay:

Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Max Pacioretty, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Nicholas Robertson, Fraser Minten, Max Domi, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Simon Benoit, Philippe Myers

Looking at the odds for the Maple Leafs vs. Oilers game, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into the Maple Leafs vs. Oilers game, Edmonton is a slight betting favorite given Toronto's recent skid.

On FanDuel, Edmonton is a -164 favorite, while on the flip side, Toronto is a +136 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, these odds are a bit closer to even, with Edmonton as a -148 favorite and Toronto as a +124 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $164 bet on Toronto as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel, while on the flip side, a $100 bet on Edmonton as the underdogs could win $136.

Following the Maple Leafs vs. Oilers game, Toronto will head to Calgary for a showdown with the Flames on Tuesday before playing the Kraken next Thursday. The Maple Leafs will then play the Canucks next Saturday in what will be their final game before the Four Nations Face-Off hiatus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback