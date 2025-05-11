Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 11, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round series against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. After taking a 2-0 lead against the reigning Stanley Cup champs, the team lost a nail-biter of a Game 3 on the road on Friday.

Ad

Toronto jumped out to an early 2-1 lead in the first, before Florida rallied to take a 4-3 lead at the end of the second period. Then, after a third-period goal from Toronto, the two sides went into overtime at Amerant Bank Arena, with future Hall of Famer Brad Marchand putting away the game-winning goal.

Heading into Sunday's game, the big question is whether Toronto netminder Anthony Stolarz will return to the crease after sustaining a concussion in Game 1. After sitting out games two and three, the hope is that Stolarz will be able to return sooner rather than later.

Ad

Trending

If Stolarz can play, look for him to jump into the starting goaltender spot.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Max Pacioretty - John Tavares - William Nylander Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Joseph Woll Dennis Hildeby

Ad

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers as Toronto looks to gain a 3-1 edge in this second-round series

Heading into tonight's game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs, bettors seem to be backing Florida to get the job done on their home ice.

Ad

Florida is a -182 favorite on FanDuel, while Toronto is a +150 underdog. Meanwhile, Florida is a -192 favorite on DraftKings while Toronto is a +160 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $192 bet on Florida as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet, while on the flip side a $100 bet on Toronto as the underdogs could win $160 on top of the initial bet.

Following this game, the two sides will head back to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday, with a tentative Game 6 scheduled for Friday, May 16 if one is needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama