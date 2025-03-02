Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Pittsburgh Penguins | Mar. 2 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it five straight wins when they face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on Sunday. Since returning from the 4 Nations break, the team has won four consecutive games, defeating the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers.

Ad

After winning seven of its last 10, Toronto is now 37-20-2 this season. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is heading into the game fresh off a 5-4 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, which snapped a four-game losing skid.

The Penguins are 24-28-9, with longshot odds of earning a wild-card spot in the East.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Ad

Trending

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Jake McCabe - Philippe Myers Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Jake McCabe, Philippe Myers Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Odds for Maple Leafs vs Penguins, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Toronto is a slight betting favorite heading into Sunday's matchup.

Ad

On BallyBet and BetRivers, the Leafs are -190 favorites while Pittsburgh is a +155 underdog. It would take a $190 bet on Toronto to win $100 and a $100 bet on Pittsburgh would win $155.

Following Sunday's game, the Maple Leafs will head home for the second leg of a back-to-back set against the San Jose Sharks. Toronto will then have a three-game road trip, facing the Golden Knights on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and the Utah Hockey Club on March 10.

With the Maple Leafs eager to close out the season strong and make a deep postseason run in what they hope will be a Stanley Cup finals appearance, it'll be interesting to see what the remainder of the season has in store for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama