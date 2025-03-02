  • home icon
  Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against the Pittsburgh Penguins | Mar. 2 2025

Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Pittsburgh Penguins | Mar. 2 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 02, 2025 04:10 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (image credit: IMAGN)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it five straight wins when they face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road on Sunday. Since returning from the 4 Nations break, the team has won four consecutive games, defeating the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers.

After winning seven of its last 10, Toronto is now 37-20-2 this season. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is heading into the game fresh off a 5-4 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, which snapped a four-game losing skid.

The Penguins are 24-28-9, with longshot odds of earning a wild-card spot in the East.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

  1. Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  2. Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander
  3. Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson
  4. Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves
also-read-trending Trending

Defense

  1. Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
  2. Jake McCabe - Philippe Myers
  3. Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goalies

  • Anthony Stolarz
  • Joseph Woll

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  2. Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

  1. David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Jake McCabe, Philippe Myers
  2. Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Odds for Maple Leafs vs Penguins, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Toronto is a slight betting favorite heading into Sunday's matchup.

On BallyBet and BetRivers, the Leafs are -190 favorites while Pittsburgh is a +155 underdog. It would take a $190 bet on Toronto to win $100 and a $100 bet on Pittsburgh would win $155.

Following Sunday's game, the Maple Leafs will head home for the second leg of a back-to-back set against the San Jose Sharks. Toronto will then have a three-game road trip, facing the Golden Knights on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and the Utah Hockey Club on March 10.

With the Maple Leafs eager to close out the season strong and make a deep postseason run in what they hope will be a Stanley Cup finals appearance, it'll be interesting to see what the remainder of the season has in store for them.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
