Marner continues cold streak, PK falters, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to Ottawa Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs were on the wrong end of a 4-2 decision against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs have now lost five of their last six, while the Senators are rolling with six straight wins. Saturday night’s victory gave the Sens a sweep of the season series between the two provincial rivals.

Ad

William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Jake Sanderson, David Perron, Claude Giroux (PPG) and Michael Amadio (EN) got the tallies for the Ottawa Senators.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Ottawa Senators:

Three reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Ottawa Senators

#3 Leafs looked flat

Ad

Trending

The Toronto Maple Leafs looked flat at times. In particular, the Leafs came out of the gate slowly, failing to gain momentum in the early going. Toronto was outshot 10-5 in the first period but headed into the first intermission scoreless.

The Leafs played much better in the second period, leading 1-0 and 2-1. However, they were unable to hold the Senators back, eventually allowing the Sens to take a 3-2 lead into the dressing room following the middle frame.

Ad

The relatively uneventful third period did little to give the Leafs a chance to at least force the game into overtime. Down the stretch, it seemed as though the Leafs had run out of gas, lacking the push needed to find the equalizer.

#2 Penalty kill falters

On the bright side, the Leafs took just one minor penalty. On the downside, the Leafs couldn't kill it, allowing Claude Giroux to score the eventual game-winning goal late in the second period.

Ad

The Leafs penalty kill, which had been a source of strength earlier in the season, has now become a significant liability. Had Toronto killed off that lone Senators power play opportunity, they could have had a chance to win the game.

Instead, it was the Senators who capitalized on the opportunity, taking home two crucial points.

#1 Marner continues cold streak

Leafs leading scorer Mitch Marner failed to register on the scoresheet against the Sens. He has one point in his last three games. Considering how much Marner has carried the team all year, it’s tough to see him go through a dry spell.

Ad

While captain Auston Matthews got on the board, the Leafs could have used Marner’s heroics. Rather, Marner went quiet, and the Leafs lost the game.

The Leafs will be back on the ice on Monday night against the Calgary Flames as they look to get back into sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama