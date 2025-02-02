Marner game-winner, Woll’s 44 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 4-3 over Edmonton Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a huge road win against the Edmonton Oilers, edging the Alberta team 4-3 on Saturday night at Rogers Place. The Leafs survived a second and third-period assault from the Oilers to snap a three-game losing streak.

William Nylander, Matthew Knies (PPG), Bobby MacMann (PPG), and Mitch Marner scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Corey Perry got the tallies for the Edmonton Oilers.

So, here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over Edmonton Oilers

#3 Disallowed goal

Trending

With the Toronto Maple Leafs leading 4-3 late in the third period, Leon Draisaitl scored to tie the game. Rogers Place erupted, but not before Leafs’ coach Craig Berube called a timeout to challenge the goal.

Berube won the challenge as the officials in the video review booth determined that the play was offside. As such, Draisaitl’s goal was disallowed, restoring the Leafs' 4-3 lead.

Here’s a look at the play:

Expand Tweet

The replay showed that Connor McDavid entered the Leafs’ zone a split second after John Klingberg had crossed the blue line. The call was crucial as it allowed the Leafs to hold on for the win.

#2 Marner game-winner

The Toronto Maple Leafs survived a second-period onslaught as the Oilers outshot the Leafs 18-5. The Leafs escaped the period leading 3-1. As the two clubs headed into the third frame, Mitch Marner scored to make it 4-1.

Expand Tweet

The goal gave the Leafs a three-goal cushion. That cushion was enough for the Maple Leafs to survive the two third-period tallies by Edmonton. More importantly, Marner finished the game with two points (1G, 1A), catapulting Marner past McDavid for fourth place in league scoring with 68 points.

#1 Woll’s 44 saves

Joseph Woll was brilliant on Saturday night against the Oilers. The Leafs’ netminder made 44 stops, keeping the Leafs in the lead throughout the second and third periods.

In particular, Woll saved the game for the Leafs in the dying seconds, robbing Corey Perry with less than a second on the clock.

Here’s a look at the save:

Expand Tweet

Woll got the glove on Perry’s shot with the wide-open net. While the goal may not have counted anyway, the save punctuated the outstanding performance Woll had on Saturday night. Woll provided the type of goaltending the Leafs have lacked in recent years, allowing the club to get a crucial win on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs will continue their West Coast swing, taking on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback