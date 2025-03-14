Marner, Matthews shut down, awful PK and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-2 to Florida Panthers 

The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped a crucial game against the Florida Panthers for the Atlantic Division lead on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. The 3-2 loss put the four points back of the Panthers as both teams jockey for position.

John Tavares and Max Domi scored for the Toronto Maple Leafs. While Sam Bennett scored twice on the power play, with Niko Mikkola getting the other tally for the Florida Panthers.

Here's a closer look at three reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-2 to Florida Panthers

#3. Comeback fell short

The Toronto Maple Leafs were down 3-1 heading into the second intermission. Goals by Mikkola and Bennett in the second period opened up a two-goal deficit for Toronto. Then, Max Domi scored early in the third period to bring the Leafs back to within one.

However, the Leafs could not find the equalizer as the Panthers locked the game down the stretch. The Leafs’ top scorers were unable to get much going despite outshooting the Panthers 8-5 in the final frame.

The Panthers deserve credit for holding the Leafs' attack back in the final minutes, securing the two points on the road.

#2. Awful PK

One of the areas the Toronto Maple Leafs sought to bolster at the trade deadline was their penalty kill. However, the penalty kill failed to carry the team on Thursday night. The Leafs surrendered two power play goals to Sam Bennett.

Bennett scored the game-tying goal late in the first period and then notched the game-winner in the second. The Panthers were able to move the puck well and find open ice to make the Leafs’ defenders pay.

It’s worth mentioning the Leafs’ power play went 0-for-3 on the night. Considering the tight game, a power play tally would have made a significant difference. However, the Leafs failed to capitalize on the man advantage, leading to their defeat.

#1. Matthews, Marner shut down

The Leafs' top two scorers failed to show up on Thursday night. Both Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews failed to register on the scoresheet against the Panthers.

While the Leafs got scoring from their depth players, the fact that Matthews and Marner could not pick up their teammates was the main reason why the Leafs could not at least send the game into overtime.

The Leafs will have Friday to regroup ahead of a huge divisional game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs are now entering must-win territory to secure their playoff seeding as the season winds down.

