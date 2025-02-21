Matthews defensive mistake, blown lead, and more: 3 reasons why Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off final 3-2 in OT against Team Canada

Team USA lost a tough 3-2 decision against Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston. The US had jumped out to a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but the Canadians tied the game, forcing overtime.

In overtime, Connor McDavid scored at the 8:18 mark of the extra frame, giving Team Canada a huge win and the 4 Nations Face-Off title. Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson scored for Team USA, while McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett got the tallies for Team Canada.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why Team USA lost to Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final:

#3 Hellebuyck outing wasted

Team USA netminder Connor Hellebuyck was sensational once again. He made several terrific saves in the third period to keep Canada at bay. He made 24 saves, with one crucial stop on the only power play opportunity for Team Canada.

However, his teammates were unable to get the winner in the third period, setting the table for McDavid to end the game and give Team Canada the title. Still, Hellebuyck was clearly the best goalie of the tournament despite losing a heartbreaking final.

#2 Blown lead

The 4 Nations Face-Off final was practically a repeat of the first matchup between the US and Canada. The Canadians jumped to an early lead, with the Americans coming back to take the lead in the second period.

However, the Americans couldn't hold on to their lead. They allowed Sam Bennett to get the equalizer midway through the second period, heading into the second intermission tied at two-all. Had they held on to their lead, they could have pulled off a win like they did on Saturday.

While the US couldn't hold on to their lead, the Canadians forced overtime, where they clinched the title.

#1 Matthews' defensive mistake

With such a tight game, the smallest mistake could have led to the game-winner. Unfortunately for Auston Matthews and the US, that’s exactly what happened.

The overtime winner started with a crucial face-off loss by Matthews against McDavid, who let a quick shot go that went wide of the net. As the puck circled around the boards, no one picked up McDavid at the top of the slot.

In particular, Matthews was caught puck-watching as his Toronto Maple Leafs teammate Mitch Marner fed the puck to McDavid. By the time Matthews attempted to react, he couldn't get a stick on the puck.

Here’s a look at the goal:

McDavid made no mistake, ending the game with a Canadian victory. Now, the US will turn its attention to the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina after a decent run in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

