McDavid, Draisaitl lead, Brown’s OT game-winner and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 3-2 in OT over St. Louis Blues 

The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a gutsy 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. Connor Brown got the game-winner at the 2:33 mark of the extra frame to lift the Oilers past the Blues.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring for the Oilers at the 5:50 mark of the second period. The power play goal was McDavid’s 22nd of the year. Leon Draisaitl got a clutch goal at the 17:46 mark of the third. Both Draisaitl ended the night with two points, while McDavid had three. Meanwhile, Jordan Kyrou (PPG) and Colton Parayko scored for the Blues.

Here's a closer look at three reasons why Edmonton won over St. Louis in OT on Tuesday night.

3 key reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 3-2 over St. Louis Blues in OT

#3. Resilient comeback win

The Oilers showed their resilience, coming back from a 2-1 deficit late in the game. Edmonton took a 1-0 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes but fell behind 2-1 midway through the third.

The Oilers turned up the heat, getting a huge goal from Leon Draisaitl with less than three minutes to go in the game.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The Oilers poured on the pressure with the goalie pulled. Then, McDavid fed a nifty cross-ice pass for Draisaitl to let go of a one-timer. The shot got past Jordan Binnington to tie the game. The goal was Draisaitl’s 37th of the season.

#2. Draisaitl, McDavid lead

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the St. Louis Blues. In particular, McDavid was at his best, leading the way offensively both as a scorer and playmaker.

McDavid’s opening goal set the tone for the Oilers as they dominated the first half of the game.

Here’s a look at McDavid’s goal:

The Oilers showed tremendous patience in moving the puck around on the power play. As an errant shot from Draisaitl wrapped around the boards, McDavid got the puck, held on to it, and found the perfect timing for the shot.

McDavid’s wrister beat Binnington through the traffic in front, putting the Oilers up 1-0. McDavid would be the difference-maker in the third, setting up the game-tying goal. McDavid’s three-point effort earned him the game’s first star.

#1. Brown’s game-winner

Connor Brown played the hero as Connor McDavid set him up for the game-winner. McDavid undressed all three St. Louis players on the ice before dishing the puck to Brown who had a wide-open cage.

Here’s the OT game-winner:

The Oilers will be back on the ice when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks next at United Center on Wednesday.

