New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 20, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are set to play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 1 of the first round on Sunday, April 20 at 3 p.m. ET.

Ad

New Jersey finished the year third in the Metro with a record of 42-33-7. Carolina finished second in the Metro with a record of 47-30-5.

Devils vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats

New Jersey went 2-2 against Carolina this season

The Devils are averaging 2.92 goals per game

Carolina is 31-9-1 at home

New Jersey is allowing 2.68 goals per game

The Hurricanes are averaging 3.24 goals per game

The Devils are 23-16-2 on the road

Carolina is allowing 2.8 goals per game

Ad

Trending

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview

New Jersey enters the playoffs banged up, as superstar forward Jack Hughes is out for the year. The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt who has 88 points, Nico Hischier has 69 points, Timo Meier has 53 points, and Luke Hughes has 44 points.

The Devils will start Jacob Markstrom, who went 26-16-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Hurricanes, he's 9-5-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Ad

Carolina, meanwhile, enters the playoffs with plenty of hype. The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho who has 74 points, Seth Jarvis has 67 points, Andrei Svechnikov has 48 points, and Shayen Gostisbehere has 45 points.

The Hurricanes will likely start Pyotr Kotchekov who's 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against the Devils, he's 5-3 with a 2.25 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Devils vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

New Jersey is a +150 underdog while Carolina is a -180 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Devils enter the playoffs banged up and have plenty of questions on how good they truly are. Carolina is the much better team all-around and should be able to cruise to a lopsided series win, and that will begin in Game 1.

New Jersey just doesn't have the scoring as the Hurricanes will get a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1.

Devils vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina ML (-180)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-135)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama