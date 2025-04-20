New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 20, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are set to play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 1 of the first round on Sunday, April 20 at 3 p.m. ET.
New Jersey finished the year third in the Metro with a record of 42-33-7. Carolina finished second in the Metro with a record of 47-30-5.
Devils vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats
- New Jersey went 2-2 against Carolina this season
- The Devils are averaging 2.92 goals per game
- Carolina is 31-9-1 at home
- New Jersey is allowing 2.68 goals per game
- The Hurricanes are averaging 3.24 goals per game
- The Devils are 23-16-2 on the road
- Carolina is allowing 2.8 goals per game
New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview
New Jersey enters the playoffs banged up, as superstar forward Jack Hughes is out for the year. The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt who has 88 points, Nico Hischier has 69 points, Timo Meier has 53 points, and Luke Hughes has 44 points.
The Devils will start Jacob Markstrom, who went 26-16-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Hurricanes, he's 9-5-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 SV%.
Carolina, meanwhile, enters the playoffs with plenty of hype. The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho who has 74 points, Seth Jarvis has 67 points, Andrei Svechnikov has 48 points, and Shayen Gostisbehere has 45 points.
The Hurricanes will likely start Pyotr Kotchekov who's 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against the Devils, he's 5-3 with a 2.25 GAA and a .914 SV%.
Devils vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction
New Jersey is a +150 underdog while Carolina is a -180 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Devils enter the playoffs banged up and have plenty of questions on how good they truly are. Carolina is the much better team all-around and should be able to cruise to a lopsided series win, and that will begin in Game 1.
New Jersey just doesn't have the scoring as the Hurricanes will get a lopsided win here.
Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1.
Devils vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Carolina ML (-180)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-135)
