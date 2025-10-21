New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 21, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. ET.
New Jersey (4-1-0) is coming off a 5-3 home win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Toronto (3-2-1) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at home.
Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats
- New Jersey went 0-1-2 against Toronto last season
- The Devils are 2-1 on the road
- Toronto is 3-1-1 on the road
- New Jersey is averaging 3.8 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.66 goals per game
- The Devils are allowing 3 goals per game
- Toronto is allowing 3.33 goals per game
New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview
New Jersey is coming off a win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Devils' offense is led by Jesper Bratt who has 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points, Nico Hischier has 2 goals and 4 assists, Jack Hughes has 3 goals and 3 assists; and Timo Meier has 3 goals and 2 assists.
The Devils are set to start Jake Allen, who's 2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and a .934 SV%, as Jacob Markstrom is out with an injury. Allen is 10-8-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .911 SV% in his career against Toronto.
The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-3 OT loss to Seattle. Against New Jersey, Toronto will start Anthony Stolarz who's 2-2-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he's 2-1-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .935 SV%.
Toronto's offense has been solid as the Maple Leafs are led by William Nylander who has 2 goals and 9 assists for 11 points, Matthew Knies has 2 goals and 6 assists, John Tavares has 7 points, and Auston Matthews has 2 goals and 4 assists.
Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction
New Jersey is a +102 underdog while Toronto is a -122 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.
The Devils have been playing well this season, as New Jersey should be able to pull off a road upset win here.
Toronto has struggled at times defensively, and this Devils offense is potent, as New Jersey should be able to score often to get a big road win here.
Prediction: Devils 4, Maple Leafs 2.
Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Tips
Tip 1: New Jersey ML (+102)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)
