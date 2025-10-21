  • home icon
New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 21, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 21, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

New Jersey (4-1-0) is coming off a 5-3 home win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Toronto (3-2-1) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at home.

Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

  • New Jersey went 0-1-2 against Toronto last season
  • The Devils are 2-1 on the road
  • Toronto is 3-1-1 on the road
  • New Jersey is averaging 3.8 goals per game
  • The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.66 goals per game
  • The Devils are allowing 3 goals per game
  • Toronto is allowing 3.33 goals per game
New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

New Jersey is coming off a win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Devils' offense is led by Jesper Bratt who has 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points, Nico Hischier has 2 goals and 4 assists, Jack Hughes has 3 goals and 3 assists; and Timo Meier has 3 goals and 2 assists.

The Devils are set to start Jake Allen, who's 2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and a .934 SV%, as Jacob Markstrom is out with an injury. Allen is 10-8-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .911 SV% in his career against Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-3 OT loss to Seattle. Against New Jersey, Toronto will start Anthony Stolarz who's 2-2-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he's 2-1-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .935 SV%.

Toronto's offense has been solid as the Maple Leafs are led by William Nylander who has 2 goals and 9 assists for 11 points, Matthew Knies has 2 goals and 6 assists, John Tavares has 7 points, and Auston Matthews has 2 goals and 4 assists.

Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

New Jersey is a +102 underdog while Toronto is a -122 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Devils have been playing well this season, as New Jersey should be able to pull off a road upset win here.

Toronto has struggled at times defensively, and this Devils offense is potent, as New Jersey should be able to score often to get a big road win here.

Prediction: Devils 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey ML (+102)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

Edited by Cole Shelton
