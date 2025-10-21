New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 21, 2025

The New Jersey Devils are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

New Jersey (4-1-0) is coming off a 5-3 home win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Toronto (3-2-1) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at home.

Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

New Jersey went 0-1-2 against Toronto last season

The Devils are 2-1 on the road

Toronto is 3-1-1 on the road

New Jersey is averaging 3.8 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.66 goals per game

The Devils are allowing 3 goals per game

Toronto is allowing 3.33 goals per game

Ad

Trending

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

New Jersey is coming off a win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Devils' offense is led by Jesper Bratt who has 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points, Nico Hischier has 2 goals and 4 assists, Jack Hughes has 3 goals and 3 assists; and Timo Meier has 3 goals and 2 assists.

The Devils are set to start Jake Allen, who's 2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and a .934 SV%, as Jacob Markstrom is out with an injury. Allen is 10-8-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .911 SV% in his career against Toronto.

Ad

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-3 OT loss to Seattle. Against New Jersey, Toronto will start Anthony Stolarz who's 2-2-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he's 2-1-1 with a 2.13 GAA and a .935 SV%.

Toronto's offense has been solid as the Maple Leafs are led by William Nylander who has 2 goals and 9 assists for 11 points, Matthew Knies has 2 goals and 6 assists, John Tavares has 7 points, and Auston Matthews has 2 goals and 4 assists.

Ad

Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

New Jersey is a +102 underdog while Toronto is a -122 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Devils have been playing well this season, as New Jersey should be able to pull off a road upset win here.

Toronto has struggled at times defensively, and this Devils offense is potent, as New Jersey should be able to score often to get a big road win here.

Ad

Prediction: Devils 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Devils vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey ML (+102)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama