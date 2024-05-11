New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 11, 2024

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of their playoff second-round series at the PNC Arena, North Carolina, on Saturday. The Rangers will look to seal the series by completing the sweep, having

The Rangers, coming off the back of an impressive round one against the Washington Capitals, sweeping the floor with a 4-0 series win, will look to repeat that against the Hurricanes.

As for the Canes, the likelihood of making it through to the next round seems relatively bleak. Their round one victory against the New York Islanders is long forgotten as they look to win game four and keep their hopes alive.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes game info

Date and Time: May 11, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Arena, North Carolina.

Broadcast: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Radio: 99.9 The Fan, Buzz Sports Radio, ESPN New Bern (107.5FM/1490 AM)

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

The Rangers couldn't have asked for a better start to round two, a 3-0 lead and a possibility to seal the series in game four. They are on a seven-game winning streak in the knockout phase as they look to extend it.

New York Rangers key players and injuries

Ben Harpur and Blake Wheeler are sidelined due to injuries. The attacking pairing of Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck are the star players for the Rangers, with the duo contributing 24 points between them in the playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

The Canes performed excellently in round one, winning four games against a quality Islanders team. Finishing three points behind the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division, the Canes will like to eliminate them from the competition.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injuries

The Canes miss out on two key players heading into game four of the series. Defenseman Brett Pesce and Winger Jesper Fast are sidelined due to injuries.

Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Jake Guentzel have played vital roles for the Canes, providing at least eight points each in the playoffs.