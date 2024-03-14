New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 14th 2024

The New York Rangers are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the States and Sportsnet One in Canada.

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning preview

The New York Rangers are 43-18-4 and in first place in the Metro division. New York is coming off a 1-0 shutout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Rangers are currently on a three-game winning streak.

The Rangers have been led by Artemi Panarin who has 87 points, Vincent Trochek has 61 points, Chris Kreider has 60 points, Mike Zibanejad has 55 points, and Adam Fox has 52 points.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are 34-25-6 and in seventh place in the East as Tampa Bay is fighting for a playoff spot. The Lightning are coming off a 7-0 shutout win at home over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday after Tampa Bay lost 6-3 to Calgary.

The Lightning have been led by Nikita Kucherov who has 107 points, Brayden Point has 67 points, Victor Hedman has 64 points, Brandon Hagel has 61 points, and Steven Stamkos has 55 points.

Rangers vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key numbers

New York is 56-41-5-9 all-time against Tampa Bay.

The Rangers are averaging 3.28 goals per game which ranks 11th.

The Lightning are 20-9-4 with a +23 goal differential at home.

New York is allowing 2.62 goals per game which ranks fourth.

Tampa Bay is averaging 3.4 goals per game which ranks seventh.

The Rangers are 20-10-4 with a +18 goal differential on the road.

The Lightning are allowing 3.37 goals per game which ranks 25th.

Rangers vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

The New York Rangers are -115, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are -105 on the moneyline while the over/under is set at six goals.

Tampa Bay had a great game on Saturday blowing out the Philadelphia Flyers and will be well-rested here. The Lightning are much better at home and should be able to play the Rangers tough.

This will be a very close game, but Tampa Bay being at home is the difference here as the Lightning will edge out the win.

Prediction: Lightning 3, Rangers 2.

Rangers vs Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay to win -105.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -105.

Tip 3: Brandon Hagel over 2.5 shots on goal +114.

Tip 4: Vincent Trochek over 2.5 shots on goal -135.

Poll : Who do you think wins? New York Tampa Bay 0 votes View Discussion