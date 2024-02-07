"#1 and #88 in All Stars mode still": David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman catch flak from fans after Boston Bruins' crushing defeat against Flames

Boston Bruins star player David Pastrnak has scored 33 goals in 50 games this season. But his performance on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames left fans wanting more.

His usual energy was absent. Even though his seasonal statistics are great, this game was a letdown. That contributed to the Bruins losing 4-1 at their home ground, TD Garden.

David Pastrnak's game was a letdown. Also, Jeremy Swayman, who has shone with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage, wasn't at his best against the Flames. He let in four goals, leaving the Bruins' defense shaky.

Bruins fans felt the sting of both David Pastrnak's and Swayman's off-games. Even with their past wins, their outings against the Flames lacked the usual fire, leaving fans disappointed.

"Terrible return tonight. The #1 and #88 seemed in All Stars mode still...," tweeted one.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The Bruins lost to the Flames, a tough blow after winning seven of their last eight games. Pavel Zacha's goal for the Bruins was a bright spot, but less impressive showings from David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman played spoilsport.

Jonathan Huberdeau's goal and two assists was impressive for the Flames. Nazem Kadri also shone with three assists in the win.

David Pastrnak powerless as Flames torch Bruins

The Calgary made a quick start, clinching a decisive 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins.

Andrei Kuzmenko ignited the charge with a goal during a power-play at four minutes and 20 seconds into the start, taking advantage of Jonathan Huberdeau's sharp pass. Soon after, Connor Zary increased their lead at 13:01, skillfully navigating his way around Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins didn't back down, responding in the third period. Pavel Zacha reduced the arrears during a 5-on-3 power-play. But an opportunistic move by Huberdeau changed the game's complexion.

He intercepted a pass from Charlie McAvoy, outmaneuvered Swayman and restored the Flames' two-goal lead, crushing any Bruins comeback hopes. The Flames celebrated their win with a goal by Noah Hanifin off a backhand shot during a power play.

Despite a valiant effort from the Bruins, Zacha's exceptional goal and Swayman's notable saves won the game for the Flames. Kuzmenko celebrated a memorable first game as Boston swallowed a tough home loss.