Mika Zibanejad addressed the media after the New York Rangers lost 2-0 to the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. It was the their third straight home game without a goal and the team’s alternate captain expressed frustration.“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry, honestly,” Zibanejad said. “We’ve been creating the way, and not, not even just to create, creating the chances, I think, the way we've been playing, the way we've been structured defensively, too.&quot;I think we don't that. We don't create chances just, you know, from hoping that the puck bounces to us for a two-on-one, or we're again, we're not cheating the game, so I think defensive we're doing a lot of good things, obviously working great goaltending as well. But got to find a way to score.&quot;The center, who signed an eight year $68 million deal with the Rangers in 2021 (according to Spotrac), has had a quiet start to the season. He has scored one goal and has no assists through five games. His only goal came in the 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.Zibanejad has taken 22 shots, but his shooting percentage is only 4.5%. Despite the low numbers, he continues to play over 20 minutes per game and remains a key part of the team.New York had 30 shots against Edmonton; however, it couldn’t get one past Stuart Skinner, who made 30 saves for his first shutout of 2025-26. Trent Frederic and Adam Henrique scored for the Oilers.Rangers coach Mike Sullivan shared his thoughts after the game and highlighted that the team should keep its focus.“If we continue to generate quality scoring chances at the rate at which we are doing, I believe that they are going to go in the net,” Sullivan said, via NHL.com. “Our players are too talented. I just think right now it's been a struggle finding the back of the net.”Rangers’ previous home losses against Capitals and PenguinsThe New York Rangers previously lost back-to-back games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Capitals on Sunday, with Charlie Lindgren recording 35 saves and Anthony Beauvillier scoring the lone goal. The Rangers created chances but could not score; however, J.T. Miller was happy with the team's effort.&quot;We can sleep better tonight knowing we played a much better game.&quot;Miller said on Sunday, via NHL.com.They were beaten 3-0 by the Penguins on Oct. 7, as Arturs Silovs made 25 saves for his first NHL shutout. New York had trouble scoring and were outshot 15-5 in the third period.The Rangers will be back in action on Thursday when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.