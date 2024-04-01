"8 is way too young to go": NHL community grieves over the loss of young Lightning fan

The NHL community was rocked by heartbreaking news on Monday morning as the Tampa Bay Lightning announced the death of Tripp "Trippy" Nugent, a beloved member of their extended family. Tripp, who signed a one-day deal with the Lightning back in 2022, won over the team and the fans with his enthusiasm and love for hockey.

In a statement shared on X, the Lightning expressed their devastation over Tripp's death and offered their condolences to his family and friends.

As word got out about Tripp's death, NHL fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their sadness and send love to Tripp's family and friends. One fan wrote:

"The boys will play hard for you tonight I am sure."

Another fan posted:

"Rip bro 🙏 4 his fam 8 is way too young to go."

Many fans expressed their heartbreak at the news, emphasizing the impact that Tripp had on his favorite team, players and fellow fans.

"That's heartbreaking. Lil dude was loved by his favorite team, players, and fans. Love and hockey hugs to his family," a fan commented.

Others sent messages of love and comfort to Tripp's family, acknowledging the pain of losing a beloved member of their community.

"Heartbreaking news 💔 Sending love and comfort to his family and everyone missing this sweet guy," one user wrote.

Lightning secure a 4-1 win over Islanders

Steven Stamkos reached his ninth 30-goal season on Saturday night, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the New York Islanders 4-1 and extend their nine-game point streak. Anthony Cirelli's two goals and an assist, along with Darren Raddysh's goal, contributed to the Lightning's victory, marking their eighth win in nine matchups since March 7.

Stamkos scored the pivotal third-period goal, his 545th career goal, surpassing Maurice Richard on the NHL's all-time list.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was the star of the show with 28 saves. It was his seventh consecutive victory against the Islanders, per ESPN. The win also boosted his career record to 13-4-0 against the team. Meanwhile, Kyle Palmieri notched a goal for the Islanders, who've been grappling with a rough 2-7-1 record in their last 10 outings.

Despite Palmieri's early goal for the Islanders, Tampa Bay quickly responded with two of its own in 35 seconds in the first period, dominating with a 21-6 shot advantage. Cirelli secured the victory with an empty-net goal.