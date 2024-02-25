"A birthday he will never forget": Tyler Bertuzzi's hattrick on his 29th birthday fuels Maple Leafs' 7th straight win, fans elated

Tyler Bertuzzi marked his 29th birthday with a memorable hat trick, propelling the Toronto Maple Leafs to their seventh consecutive victory. On Saturday, the Maple Leafs secured a hard-fought 4-3 win against the formidable Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Bertuzzi's stellar performance showcased his scoring talent, posting his first multi-goal game since Oct.14, 2021 with the Red Wings. This feat marked his third career hat trick, adding a milestone. Despite a tough season with 10 goals and 16 assists in 56 games, Bertuzzi's display lit up the Leafs' path.
Joining Tyler Bertuzzi in the spotlight was Mitchell Marner, who contributed with a goal and an assist, while William Nylander showcased his playmaking abilities with three assists. Ilya Samsonov's solid goaltending with 25 saves further bolstered the Maple Leafs' victory.
On social media platforms, fans erupted in joy as Tyler Bertuzzi's hat trick fueled the Toronto Maple Leafs victory.
Although Mikko Rantanen and the Avalanche fought valiantly, with Rantanen registering a goal and an assist, it wasn't enough to halt Toronto's momentum. Alexandar Georgiev's 26 saves couldn't prevent the Maple Leafs' relentless offensive onslaught.
Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon continued his extraordinary season-opening home point run to 28 games. This highlights his place among the NHL's top talents. With the win, the Maple Leafs' faithful cheered joyously, celebrating their team's ongoing success and Bertuzzi's birthday.
Artturi Lehkonen ignited the scoring frenzy, giving Colorado a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the first period with a deft redirect of MacKinnon's pass on the power play. Subsequently, Andrew Cogliano expanded the gap, accurately firing a goal at 11:07 past the goalie's glove side off MacKinnon's feed during a 2-on-1 rush.
Toronto seized the chance to contend, as Bertuzzi narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:42. He capitalized on Marner's accurate pass. Just over a minute later, Bertuzzi struck once more, knotting the score at 2-2. Slamming the puck into the net off a rebound, he finished a swift 3-on-2 rush.
Then, with a well-placed wrist shot from inside the blue line, Marner seized the lead for Toronto at 16:48. This put them ahead 3-2.
The seesaw battle raged on into the third period. Rantanen equalized with a blistering wrist shot from the blue line at 4:41, tying the game 3-3 amidst traffic.
However, Bertuzzi was the hero that night. He completed his hat trick, securing Toronto's win with a vital power-play goal at 17:09, sealing the victory.