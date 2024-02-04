"A little bit? We spanked them 18-5...": Vancouver fans mock Oiler's McDavid and Draisaitl's rivalry picks

The rivalry between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers has always been intense, with both teams boasting passionate fan bases. Recently, comments from Oilers' stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl about their preferred teams to beat sparked reactions from Canucks fans.

On the Canucks fan page named "BuckFoston," a tweet quoting Jeff Marek's question to McDavid and Draisaitl gained attention. When asked about the team they most like to beat, McDavid responded, "Calgary and LA right now." Draisaitl mentioned "LA" and singled out Vancouver, expressing a desire for redemption.

Expand Tweet

Canucks fans were quick to respond, injecting a playful sense of rivalry into the conversation. One fan humorously pointed out the lopsided outcomes of recent matchups, saying:

"A little bit? We spanked them 18-5..."

Expand Tweet

Another fan added a strategic perspective to the banter, noting the psychological impact of Canucks' victories on the Oilers.

"Every time Edmonton plays Vancouver, they get their confidence destroyed and they go on a massive losing streak. Not good just before the playoffs."

Expand Tweet

In contrast, a third fan appreciated Draisaitl's honesty.

"I like what Draisaitl said, makes the 4th and final game of the year exciting."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vancouver Canucks received praise from Sidney Crosby

During the 2024 All-Star weekend, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby spoke highly of the Vancouver Canucks and their impressive representation with six All-Star players.

Responding to a question about the Canucks' strong presence, Crosby praised the team's head coach, Rick Tocchet, and President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford.

Crosby, who has a history of playing under Rutherford during the Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2015 and 2016, commended their leadership.

Crosby said (via Adam Laskaris):

“They’ve done a great job. I don’t know if people before the year would be predicting where they’d be at, and some of the seasons the guys have had. I think that's a credit to the players obviously, but also to the people around them.".

He added:

"I think Jim and Tocchet have done a great job helping them and their whole staff. They're playing really well as a team and individually their players been performing well. I think a lot of people deserve credit for that.”

Despite not attending the NHL All-Star player draft due to being in Montana, Crosby's positive remarks about the Canucks and their management reflected his appreciation for their achievements.

The Penguins captain made his first media appearance in Toronto for the All-Star festivities, expressing admiration for the outdoor rink in Montana where videos showed him skating.