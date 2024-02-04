"A team europe solves everything": Fans react to David Pastrnak's comments on excluded countries in four nations tournament

In a recent tweet, senior NHL writer for The Athletic, Mark Lazerus, shared David Pastrnak's perspective on players from excluded countries in the upcoming Four Nations tournament. Pastrnak acknowledged that individuals from these nations are "sad and pissed.".

Mark Lazerus tweeted:

"David Pastrnak said that guys from the countries excluded from next year's Four Nations tournament are "sad and pissed," but he understood the quick turnaround makes a larger tournament more challenging. Looking forward to Olympics and World Cups, obviously."

Mark Lazerus's tweet sparked a variety of responses from NHL enthusiasts. One fan suggested a solution, saying:

"A team Europe solves everything."

Another fan expressed a degree of skepticism, questioning the expectations of certain countries. The fan commented:

"Lol what? Did they expect other leagues (i.e., Germans, Czechs, Slovaks, etc.) to just halt their seasons so players could go do a four nations tournament? The nations picked can make a team with NHL players alone, the ones left out can’t."

A third fan shared their disappointment with the exclusion of specific countries, stating:

"Denmark, Czechia, Germany, Switzerland, and Slovakia should have been added. The NHL wants teams made up of only NHL players, though."

Amid David Pastrnak's concerns, the latest announcements made for NHL players

Despite the setback, Pastrnak is excited for the upcoming Olympics and World Cups. NHLPA Executive Director and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced:

“For years, the players have embraced the opportunity to compete for Olympic gold, and we are excited that today’s announcement makes it a certainty for our members in the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Winter Games,”

The announcement of NHL players' participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2030 Olympic Ice Hockey Tournament generated excitement within the hockey community. Alongside these major events, a '4 Nations Face-Off' was revealed, scheduled for February of the following year.

Among the Boston Bruins players competing for spots in both the Four Nations tournament and the 2026/2030 Olympics, David Pastrnak stands out as a likely candidate for the Czech roster, maintaining his status as the premier Czech player.

The tournament will showcase teams comprised of 23 NHL players selected by participating national associations, including Hockey Canada, the Finnish Ice Hockey Association, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association, and USA Hockey.