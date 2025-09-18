Aaron Ekblad opens up on team's 'driving factor' as Panthers look to join exclusive Stanley Cup group

Aaron Ekblad has spent his whole NHL career with the Florida Panthers, and his importance to the team has never changed. As the new season begins, the Panthers have one clear goal. They are chasing a third straight Stanley Cup, something only three franchises have ever done.

That challenge puts them in rare company.

Toronto Maple Leafs – 1947, 1948, 1949 (and again 1962, 1963, 1964)

– 1947, 1948, 1949 (and again 1962, 1963, 1964) Montreal Canadiens – 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 (and again 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979)

– 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 (and again 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) New York Islanders – 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983

After two straight wins against the Edmonton Oilers, Florida has a chance to join the exclusive group.

The possibility of making history is a source of motivation for Ekblad.

“I don’t think there is any reason to shy away from it,” Ekblad said on Thursday, via the Palm Beach Post. “That’s something we definitely talk about, go down in all-time history as one of the greatest teams. That’s a driving factor.”

Ekblad continues to be a consistent force on the Panthers’ blue line at 29 years old. He finished last season with 33 points in the regular season and added 13 in the playoffs. Ekblad averaged more than 23 minutes a game, showing both consistency and reliability.

The Panthers made sure to keep him in South Florida for years to come. Ekblad signed an eight-year $48.8 million contract with a cap hit of $6.1 million in July. The deal keeps him with the franchise until the summer of 2033.

“It means the world to me,” Ekblad said after signing, via NHL.com. “Nineteen years is a long time, especially with one franchise, and I have so much pride and still a lot of expectations for my career in these eight years.”

Aaron Ekblad on Panthers’ winning third Stanley Cup: "going to do it again"

Aaron Ekblad is not worried about talk of the Florida Panthers winning their third consecutive Stanley Cup. He said in August that talking about it does not affect performance.

"I am preparing for it like another season." Ekblad said, via NHL.com.

The Panthers have a strong core signed for many years, which includes Brad Marchand, giving them a long window to compete. Ekblad's goal is to work toward another Stanley Cup.

"We won, and that's great," Ekblad said. "I am happy we won. Now, it's on to the next one. Hopefully we're going to do it again."

Being part of this success means a lot to him, and his focus is on staying in shape and getting ready again.

